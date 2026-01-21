Omoda 5 now available as a 201bhp hybrid - for £26k
A new hybrid Omoda 5 will slot in between the petrol and electric versions later this year...
On sale Spring Price from £25,740
As the song goes, three is the magic number – so, thanks to the addition of a third power option, the Omoda 5 could have struck the sweet spot for prospective buyers.
Indeed, the Omoda 5 will now be available as a full hybrid, thanks to its new SHS-H (Super Hybrid System - Hybrid) setup, meaning it should deliver decent electrical assistance to the engine, without the need to plug in. The new variant will sit alongside the petrol 5 and all-electric E5 in the family SUV’s UK lineup.
The SHS-H setup combines a 1.5-litre engine and a small 1.83kWh battery, which put out a combined 201bhp. Indeed, it’s the same engine that can be found in the larger Omoda 7, but that car features a plug-in hybrid setup.
With 201bhp, the Omoda 5 hybrid offers around the same punch as a Nissan Qashqai e-Power. While the Kia Sportage hybrid has 235bhp, it matches the Omoda 5 hybrid’s 0-62mph sprint time of 7.9sec.
According to Omoda, the 5’s SHS-H system should be capable of returning 53mpg, making it more efficient on paper than a Sportage hybrid. For reference, the petrol 5 has an official economy figure of around 31mpg.
Visually, the hybrid 5 looks almost the same as the petrol version, but it gets a slightly tweaked grille. Like the petrol version, it comes with 18in alloy wheels as standard, as well as dual 12.3in screens inside, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring, dual-zone climate control and adaptive cruise control.
Opting for top-spec Noble trim gets you a surround-view parking camera, heated and ventilated front seats and an eight-speaker Sony sound system.
The Omoda 5 hybrid will go on sale in March, with prices starting at £25,740. That undercuts most rivals, including the MG HS Hybrid+ and Kia Sportage hybrid.
