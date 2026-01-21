On sale Spring Price from £25,740

As the song goes, three is the magic number – so, thanks to the addition of a third power option, the Omoda 5 could have struck the sweet spot for prospective buyers.

Indeed, the Omoda 5 will now be available as a full hybrid, thanks to its new SHS-H (Super Hybrid System - Hybrid) setup, meaning it should deliver decent electrical assistance to the engine, without the need to plug in. The new variant will sit alongside the petrol 5 and all-electric E5 in the family SUV’s UK lineup.