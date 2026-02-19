Most technical specifications about the new VLE are still under wraps for now, but we do know that it will be offered with a 115kWh battery. That’s significantly larger than the 75kWh packs of rivals including the Citroen e-Spacetourer and Vauxhall Vivaro Electric Life, which offer ranges of around 220 miles according to official figures. It’s also larger than the 96kWh battery fitted to the current EQV, with that car officially able to manage 213 miles. While the VLE’s official range has yet to be revealed, officials have confirmed that the car drove from Stuttgart to Rome – a distance of 683 miles – with two rapid charging stops along the way.

The VLE should be spacious inside, with seating for up to eight people on board. Today’s EQV is offered in a range of seating configurations to maximise either comfort or space for your luggage, and the same is likely to be true of the VLE.

And while prices have yet to be revealed, it’s expected that the VLE will be priced broadly in line with the EQV, meaning a starting price of around £80,000. At that price, the VLE will be substantially more expensive than other electric seven-seaters, but cheaper than the hybrid-only Lexus LM, which offers seven seats.