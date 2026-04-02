New Tesla Model Y 7-Seater adds third-row practicality
You can once again specify your Tesla Model Y with seven seats, and it’s cheaper than a Kia EV9...
On sale Now Price from £54,490
If there’s one thing that family SUVs must deliver, it’s versatility, and the Tesla Model Y already does a fantastic job of that. But how do you make this electric workhorse even more usable? By adding a third row of seats, of course – enter the Tesla Model Y 7-Seater.
Now, if you feel like you’re experiencing déjà vu, that’ll be because the Model Y used to be available as a seven-seater before it underwent a huge overhaul in 2025. Indeed, you could specify a third row as an option on the Long Range All-Wheel Drive variant at an extra cost, and at the time it acted as a keenly-priced rival to premium-badged alternatives like the Mercedes EQB.
The new 7-Seater variant will be an option available exclusively with the Premium Long Range AWD version of the Model Y. There is a slight compromise on range, with the 7-Seater officially managing 372 miles on a single charge, whereas the regular five-seater is more efficient, with a 391-mile range. Still, that’s more than the 349 miles of the Kia EV9, but the most efficient Peugeot e-5008 can officially travel 413 miles on a single charge.
With all three rows of seats in use, the Model Y 7-Seater has a boot capacity of up to 381 litres, plus the 116-litre frunk under the bonnet. That’s more than what both the EV9 and e-5008 offer. With the rear seats folded down, that space increases to 894 litres.
Inside, the Model Y 7-Seater gets the larger 16in infotainment touchscreen up front. There’s also an 8in touchscreen in the second row with Bluetooth compatibility, so second-row passengers can connect their headphones and keep themselves entertained. The third row gets a pair of USB-C ports.
As standard, the new variant also gets heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass sunroof and a 15-speaker sound system with a subwoofer.
Prices for the Tesla Model Y 7-Seater start at £54,490, which is £2500 more than the regular Premium Long Range AWD version. That makes it pricier than a Peugeot e-5008, but the Kia EV9 is around £10,000 more expensive.
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