New Tesla Model Y 7-Seater adds third-row practicality

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If there’s one thing that family SUVs must deliver, it’s versatility, and the Tesla Model Y already does a fantastic job of that. But how do you make this electric workhorse even more usable? By adding a third row of seats, of course – enter the Tesla Model Y 7-Seater.

Now, if you feel like you’re experiencing déjà vu, that’ll be because the Model Y used to be available as a seven-seater before it underwent a huge overhaul in 2025. Indeed, you could specify a third row as an option on the Long Range All-Wheel Drive variant at an extra cost, and at the time it acted as a keenly-priced rival to premium-badged alternatives like the Mercedes EQB.