New Volkswagen Transporter: why it’s a great place to spend the working day

For many businesses, choosing the right van is one of the most important decisions you can make. Get it right, and you’ll be rewarded with a reliable and hard-working partner ready for anything your trade or industry can throw at it. Get it wrong, and you could be stuck with an underachieving vehicle that’s not up to the task.

But in today’s non-stop, always-online world, picking the right van is about more than simply having lots of space, a big payload and a few cupholders. Indeed, the perfect modern van needs to double up as a mobile office with all the comfort, convenience and connectivity to keep businesses fully operational whether on site or on the go.

And that’s exactly where the new Volkswagen Transporter is changing the game. Open the driver’s door and you could be forgiven for thinking you’d just stepped inside the latest Golf or Passat. That’s because the new Transporter’s interior has been carefully crafted to be more comfortable and car-like than ever before.