In association with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
Five big reasons why the new VW Transporter is the perfect business partner
New seventh-generation iconic panel van offers more space, better tech and the option of all-electric power...
Just like any reputable tradesperson or small business owner, a good van has to be a jack of all trades. And in today’s fast-paced, high-tech world, that means more than just having a big payload and a comfy driver’s seat.
Enter the new Volkswagen Transporter. Equipped with the very latest smart connected tech, a more car-like interior, trick suspension for enhanced ride comfort, increased load volume, a variety of powertrains to choose from and sharp looks to boot, it’s your mobile office, storage depot and workshop all rolled into one.
So, whether you’re a sole trader looking for your next workhorse or a transport manager scouting the best all-round vehicles for your business, we think the new Volkswagen Transporter should be at the very top of your van shortlist. Here are five reasons why…
#1 Loads better
Let’s start with the most fundamental requirement: space. Regardless of whether you’re a last-mile delivery driver who needs to utilise every cubic inch, or a tradie hauling tools and materials from site to site, a flexible and spacious load bay is an essential component of any competent van. And this is where the new Volkswagen Transporter excels.
For a start, the load bay of the new standard-wheelbase model is 2602mm – 61mm longer than that of its predecessor, allowing it to carry loads of up to 5.8 cubic metres. With the optional load-through bulkhead load length is upped to an impressive 3050mm, so no matter whether you’re carrying strips of wood, lengths of pipe, or even metres of cabling, the new Volkswagen Transporter has all the space you’ll need.
The long-wheelbase version ups the ante, adding a further 400mm to the load length over the standard model, increasing it to 3002mm and a whopping 6.8 cubic metres of load capacity. All versions boast a width of 1392mm between the wheelarches, so there’s more than enough space to load a standard Euro pallet.
When it comes to payload, the new Volkswagen Transporter packs some serious muscle. Pick the right engine and gearbox combination (more on those in a moment), and you’ll be able to lug up to 1276kg of stuff in the back. Add to that a maximum towing capacity of up to 2800kg and it’s unlikely you’ll ever need two trips to carry equipment to site.
Getting everything you need into and out of the load area has never been easier, because the new Volkswagen Transporter offers you numerous ways to access it. At the back, you get the choice of traditional ‘wing’ rear doors, or an up-and-over tailgate that provides not only easy access but also shelter when the weather isn’t playing ball. The opening of the large sliding side door is a generous 1.0m x 1.3m, too.
Better still, the standard-height model has a roof height of less than two metres, which means no concerns when entering the average multi-storey car park or warehouses with limited-height doorways. The forthcoming high-roof model, meanwhile, is still less than 2.5m tall, but offers valuable extra carrying space of up to nine cubic metres. You can carry even more equipment on that roof, too, because the dynamic roof load has increased by 20kg, to 170kg.
#2 Power aplenty
The beauty of the commercial world is that everyone needs something different, especially when it comes to engines and fuels. With the new Volkswagen Transporter, there are now more powertrain options to pick from than ever before, ensuring there truly is a version to suit your needs.
First, there’s the familiarity of traditional diesel power, which comes in the form of a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine that offers the perfect balance of power and economy. There’s a range of power outputs to choose from, starting with a 110PS unit that generates a strong 310Nm of torque at just 1500rpm. Or if you want a bit more shove, you could choose the 150PS model, which develops 360Nm of torque at the same revs.
Both of these engines send their power to the front wheels through a slick six-speed manual gearbox, although the more powerful of the two can also be specified with a smooth eight-speed automatic transmission that makes both urban and long-distance driving a total breeze. This is also the version to choose if you need extra traction, because you can specify it with 4MOTION all-wheel drive.
However, if your work requires even more hauling power, then you can opt for the 170PS version of the same engine, which produces a train-like 390Nm of torque. Each and every model shows a remarkable disdain for the sight of a fuel station thanks to a large 55-litre fuel tank and fuel economy ranging from 31.4mpg to 40.4mpg depending on which engine, gearbox and wheelbase configuration you go for.
#3 Plug-in punch
For those thinking about making the switch to electric, the new Volkswagen e-Transporter has you covered. Electric power brings with it a wealth of enticing perks, including the possibility of lower running costs, the ability to start every morning with a ‘full tank’, plus healthy tax benefits, as well as the feel-good factor that you’re doing your bit to improve air quality.
In terms of power, the Volkswagen e-Transporter is available with a silky-smooth electric motor that produces either 136PS or a punchy 218PS. The motor drives the front wheels through a single-speed transmission, and the van can cover up to 201 miles (WLTP) on one charge, helped by the addition of a heat pump that comes standard on every model. With the average van driver covering around 40 miles a day, that’s enough range for a week’s work.
Early in 2026, there will be a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model that will blend a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine with an electric motor. This will offer the type of zingy performance that comes with a combined 232PS, and will also offer an estimated pure-electric range of up to 30 miles.
#4 Packed with tech
Booking appointments and filling out paperwork, taking calls and fixing schedules. The pressures of modern commercial life mean that the cabin of the perfect van needs to be more than just a warm place to shelter from the rain. Open the driver’s door of the new Volkswagen Transporter and you might think you’ve just stepped into a new Golf. Indeed, the era of harsh utilitarian van interiors is long gone.
Take a seat and the first thing you’ll notice is the crisp 12in digital driver’s display behind the steering wheel. As well as your speed, range and fuel economy, here’s where you’ll find vital driving information along with navigation and infotainment info.
To the left, and taking centre stage on the dashboard, is the large, high-definition 13in touchscreen infotainment display with DAB radio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – through Wireless App Connect – all coming as standard. You can also access your VW Connect mobile services portal where you can pair your van with your smartphone, allowing you to keep track of all key services and functions remotely.
But you’ll be pleased to hear it’s not all screen and touch-sensitive controls. In fact, the interior of the new Volkswagen Transporter has been designed specifically to be usable with gloves on, so there’s plenty of real buttons, including on the multi-function steering wheel.
Speaking of great real-world usability, the new Volkswagen Transporter also comes with plenty of USB charging sockets, so you can keep all your devices topped up throughout the day, while an optional 230V power station can be used to power electric devices of all kinds. There’s also plenty of useful cubbies and storage spaces, and even a nifty fold-down working table – perfect for form-filling or drafting a quick email on a laptop.
Don’t think the advanced tech or useful features stop there, though. Out on the road, there’s a wealth of intelligent driver assists that take the stress out of a day’s work, including clever cruise control with predictive speed limiter that keeps you relaxed and safe, lane assist technology that keeps you on the straight and narrow, rear parking sensors that ensure everything stays shiny when you’re parking up at journey’s end, and automatic emergency braking that lends an extra pair of eyes around town.
Commerce Plus models enhance your comfort with a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, parking sensors at both ends, an anti-theft alarm and a rearview camera. In the electrically powered model, this trim level also comes with heated seats.
Top-spec Commerce Pro trim level adds a heated windscreen, adaptive cruise control, automatic air conditioning and wireless mobile phone charging. The Volkswagen e-Transporter version also adds a heated steering wheel – ideal on those bitter winter mornings.
#5 Wallet-friendly running costs
It’s all well and good having a van that looks the part and boasts the latest features, but it needs to be cost-effective, too. Which is yet another reason that the new Volkswagen Transporter is the ideal worker for you and your business.
Prices start from just £30,995 (excluding VAT and on-the-road costs), for which you’ll get a 110PS turbodiesel van with all the practical and thoughtful touches you could need during a working day. And, as we’ve mentioned, you can also expect your new Volkswagen Transporter to achieve an official maximum of 40.4mpg, while CO2 emissions as low as 182g/km mean that if you use your van for private mileage as well as work trips, you’ll pay from as little as £67 per month in Benefit-in-Kind tax.
If you opt for the all-electric Volkswagen e-Transporter, running costs will be even lower thanks to cheap overnight home charging and tax rates, as well as reduced servicing and maintenance costs.
Every new Volkswagen Transporter is ULEZ-compliant, so you won’t pay a penny to enter one of the zones in cities around the country, regardless of whether you go for diesel or electric power.
To top it off, every new Volkswagen Transporter comes with the impressive 5+ Promise*. This gives you a five-year warranty package, plus five years’ roadside assistance to get you back on the road as quickly as possible. You’ll also get five consecutive services – three for electric models – and three MoT tests to make maintenance simple.
So, from its vast and flexible load area and array of powertrain options to its tech-rich human-focussed interior and cost-of-living busting running costs, there are plenty of strong reasons why the new Volkswagen Transporter is the perfect partner for you and your business. Maybe it’s time to try it for yourself?
Experience the new Volkswagen Transporter for yourself
*For diesel and eHybrid models, covers first 5 consecutive services, limited to 5 x Oil & Inspection Service, 5 x Pollen filters, 3 x MOTs. For electric models, covers first 3 consecutive services, 3 x Pollen filters, 3 x MOTs. Additional work, including wear and tear, is excluded. Warranty: earlier of 5 years or 124,000 miles. Servicing must be carried out in line with the requirements of the service schedule and all servicing and warranty work must be carried out at a Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Authorised Repairer. Warranty exclusions apply (including shorter warranty period for components subject to wear and tear, mechanical adjustments (6 months/6,500 miles) and windscreen (1 month/600 miles). Roadside assistance: excludes costs of parts, garage, labour or other costs in excess of specified limits. Other limitations & exclusions apply. See Roadside Assistance Handbook for full details: https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/idhub/content/dam/onehub_nfz/importers/gb/downloads/roadside_assistance_handbook.pdf. Servicing & MOTs administered by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Financial Services. Warranty administered by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles UK. Roadside assistance administered by AA.