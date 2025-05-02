Five big reasons why the new VW Transporter is the perfect business partner

For a start, the load bay of the new standard-wheelbase model is 2602mm – 61mm longer than that of its predecessor, allowing it to carry loads of up to 5.8 cubic metres. With the optional load-through bulkhead load length is upped to an impressive 3050mm, so no matter whether you’re carrying strips of wood, lengths of pipe, or even metres of cabling, the new Volkswagen Transporter has all the space you’ll need.

The long-wheelbase version ups the ante, adding a further 400mm to the load length over the standard model, increasing it to 3002mm and a whopping 6.8 cubic metres of load capacity. All versions boast a width of 1392mm between the wheelarches, so there’s more than enough space to load a standard Euro pallet.

When it comes to payload, the new Volkswagen Transporter packs some serious muscle. Pick the right engine and gearbox combination (more on those in a moment), and you’ll be able to lug up to 1276kg of stuff in the back. Add to that a maximum towing capacity of up to 2800kg and it’s unlikely you’ll ever need two trips to carry equipment to site.

Getting everything you need into and out of the load area has never been easier, because the new Volkswagen Transporter offers you numerous ways to access it. At the back, you get the choice of traditional ‘wing’ rear doors, or an up-and-over tailgate that provides not only easy access but also shelter when the weather isn’t playing ball. The opening of the large sliding side door is a generous 1.0m x 1.3m, too.