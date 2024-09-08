Best used Porsches

Many people consider the Porsche Cayman to be inferior, in every way, to the iconic Porsche 911. And, a lot of the time, those people haven't experienced a Cayman.

It's a sublime sports car, handling with expert poise, precision and driver engagement. What's more, thanks to its engine being positioned right behind the driver (as opposed to slung behind the rear wheels like in the 911), it's actually better balanced than its bigger sibling.

Used prices start at around £22,000 (for this particular generation of Cayman), making it very reasonably priced by Porsche standards.

"The Cayman was even better to drive than how I'd imagined it. From the second you set off, you feel in perfect harmony with the car." – Oliver Young, used cars reporter

We found: 2013 Porsche Cayman 2.7 981, 78,770 miles, £22,800

