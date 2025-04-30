2026 Omoda 3: petrol, hybrid and electric power for new small SUV

If creating SUVs is like collecting Monopoly properties, then Omoda is on its way to completing a full set, and it’s all thanks to the arrival of the new Omoda 3.

The Omoda 3 is set to arrive in the UK in October next year, slotting in below the Omoda 5, the recently-revealed 7 and the Omoda 9 family SUV and taking on other small SUVs like the Kia EV3 and MG4. And while no technical specifications have been revealed yet, we do know that the Omoda 3 will get – believe it or not – three different power options to choose from: electric, plug-in hybrid and petrol.

It’s likely that the Omoda 3 will be underpinned by the same technology as its stablemates, which means it could be powered by what Omoda boldly calls its ‘Super Hybrid System’, combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine with electric power. That system can officially deliver an impressive 700 miles of combined range in the Omoda 9.