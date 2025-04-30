2026 Omoda 3: petrol, hybrid and electric power for new small SUV
Omoda’s newest small SUV will take on the Kia EV3 and MG4, with a wide range of power options...
If creating SUVs is like collecting Monopoly properties, then Omoda is on its way to completing a full set, and it’s all thanks to the arrival of the new Omoda 3.
The Omoda 3 is set to arrive in the UK in October next year, slotting in below the Omoda 5, the recently-revealed 7 and the Omoda 9 family SUV and taking on other small SUVs like the Kia EV3 and MG4. And while no technical specifications have been revealed yet, we do know that the Omoda 3 will get – believe it or not – three different power options to choose from: electric, plug-in hybrid and petrol.
It’s likely that the Omoda 3 will be underpinned by the same technology as its stablemates, which means it could be powered by what Omoda boldly calls its ‘Super Hybrid System’, combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine with electric power. That system can officially deliver an impressive 700 miles of combined range in the Omoda 9.
For the electric version, the 3 could receive a similar setup to the electric Omoda E5. That car is powered by a 61kWh usable capacity battery which is good for an official range of 257 miles. For reference, the rival MG4 can officially manage up to 323 miles in its most efficient form, but its entry-level model will travel a more conservative 218 miles. More impressively, the EV3 can officially manage between 270 and 375 miles on a single charge.
Outside, the Omoda 3 gets some sharper, angular looks in comparison with its stablemates. Those sharp lines are accentuated by hexagonal wing mirrors and grooves in the bodywork. It also gets a rather aggressive-looking black front bumper that isn’t present on Omoda’s other models.
Not much has been revealed inside yet, but we do know that the Omoda 3 will get a large central touchscreen with the ability to sync a Nintendo Switch console – a docking station for which is located on the centre console. If the Omoda 3 is anything like the 5 and 9 SUVs, it could get a combined infotainment and driver’s display. The system in the Omoda 5 is simple and responsive, but we wish the driver’s display was more configurable.
Omoda has also promised a set of optional features called the ‘official racing pack’ will be available.
The Omoda 3 is expected to arrive in the UK in October 2026. No official prices have been revealed yet, but we can expect them to start below £30,000. That’s more than the MG4, which starts at £26,995, but it undercuts the EV3, which starts at around £33,000.