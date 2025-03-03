Omoda 9: exclusive reader test team event
Be one of the first people to see the new Omoda 9 electric small SUV, as part of our exclusive reader test team event...
We’re offering a small number of What Car? readers the opportunity to attend an exclusive preview of this exciting new premium SUV on Thursday 13 March in Oxfordshire.
The Omoda 9 is the flagship model of the new Omoda line-up, which went on sale in the UK in 2024. Made by Chinese car maker Chery, it's one of two brands that have been designed specifically to cater for European and UK car buyers. Omoda is aimed at sophisticated drivers, and Jaecoo offers more rugged models with go-anywhere abilities.
The Omoda 9 has sleek exterior styling and a comfortable tech-laden interior. It is expected to be priced from £35,000, putting it up against big sellers, such as the Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai, although it's larger, and comes with more standard equipment, than these models.
At launch, the Omoda 9 will be available with a 1.6-litre petrol engine, and a plug-in hybrid with the option of two- and four-wheel-drive will follow soon after.
At the event you will also be able to see two other models: the Omoda 5 and Jaecoo 7 family SUVs.
If you would like to join What Car? to get a detailed look in and around the new Omoda 9 and chat with product experts from the brand, before being interviewed for our magazine and website, please email us at: readertestteam@whatcar.com, providing the following information:
Your name
Your age
Your occupation
Your mobile number
Any dietary requirements
What car you currently drive
Where you’ll be travelling from
Why you want to see the new Omoda 9
