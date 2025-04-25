Are Honda cars reliable? Most and least reliable models revealed

Not every Honda is thrilling to drive, but they are cars you can rely on to soldier on for many years without suffering many faults. Evidence of this comes from the fact that Honda is always in the top half of the annual What Car? league table of the most reliable car brands, and it's been in the top 10 for the past two years.

It's not only the latest Honda models that gain high scores for reliability, either. The 2018-2023 Honda CR-V and 2015-2022 Honda Jazz are both up there with newer models in the 0-5-year-old chart, and the 2012-2018 CR-V and 2012-2017 Civic are among the top models in the What Car? older car reliability chart for cars aged from six to 20 years old.

In the latest survey, Honda has an overall rating of 96.6% and sits in fourth place. This is a slight improvement on the previous year, when it was sixth with a score of 95.9%.