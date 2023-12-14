Range Rover Sport long-term test

A standout feature of the Sport is the way it lets you look HGV driver’s in the eye and see over the top of pretty much any other type of vehicle on the road. And, I can certainly see why this is prized; you feel like you’ve got a better idea of what’s going on around you, something that’s only enhanced by the car’s slim window pillars and the numerous camera angles provided to help with manoeuvring.

In fact, that’s probably the most surprising thing about the Range Rover Sport: how easy it is to drive, despite being so big and imposing. I found it incredibly easy to get my car up the tight multi-storey car park near the What Car? office, thanks to the way the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to the fronts at low speed to slash the turning circle (although it’s worth noting that this functionality is missing from cheaper versions). What’s more, the steering is precise and well weighted, so I was able to place the Sport on the road with confidence, even when travelling at quite a clip on tight country lanes.