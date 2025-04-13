Renault Scenic long-term test: report 6

What’s more, on more than a few occasions I’ve pushed the stalk up or down – usually when manoeuvring backwards and forwards to get into a parking spot – only to find that the direction of drive hasn’t changed. This has resulted in some hairy moments when the car has lurched in the opposite direction to the expected one when I’ve pressed the accelerator pedal. Yes, I should be looking at the gear indicator in front of me on the instrument panel before I try to move in either direction, but I’m used to doing it by feel, and it’s not always easy to tell in the Scenic. Ergonomically, the rest of the Scenic’s dashboard layout is mostly much better, with a sensible mixture of physical and touch-sensitive controls. The switches for the climate control may be located quite low down, but because they jut out from the base of the infotainment screen at a convenient angle, they’re still easy to see and use.

While I’m fine with the controls for the likes of the heated front seats and heated steering wheel being spread across the bottom of the touchscreen, they don’t always respond immediately, because I can’t help but press them at an angle rather than straight on. It’s not uncommon for me to have to prod the icons three or four times before they activate. Despite these niggles, I prefer the portrait orientation of the touchscreen to the wide, high-set landscape screens I’ve used in other cars; everything seems closer and easier to reach. The speed of its responses continues to impress me, and having Google Maps baked in negates any need for me to use phone mirroring. Indeed, I'd say that this is one of the best touchscreen infotainment systems I’ve used.