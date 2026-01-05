On sale Spring 2026 | Price from £25,000 (est)

‘Mighty oaks from little acorns grow’ is an old proverb that means something relatively small and simple could secretly be harbouring greatness. Think a miniature clamshell containing precious gemstones, an SD card with thousands of pages worth of critical information, or this: the swazzy new Kia EV2.

It’s the Korean marque’s cheapest and littlest electric car yet, with quirky looks that share plenty of similarities with Kia’s larger and more luxurious products, plus a competent set of figures that could disrupt the sales success of our reigning Car of the Year, the Renault 5.