The safest cars on sale in 2024

The European New Car Assessment Programme or EuroNCAP may have started crash testing cars in 1997, but the international safety organisation is continually enhancing and tweaking the tests new cars need to go through to be assessed as part of its safety rating programme.

The latest round of changes were introduced in 2023, and include the introduction of tougher tests to see how well cars are able to detect and avoid collisions with motorcyclists and vulnerable road users in more complex situations, such as when a car is turning right at a junction and when it’s crossing the path of an oncoming vehicle. New night-time tests of active safety systems are being carried out for the first time, too.

