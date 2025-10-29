Toyota launches luxury Century brand with Bentley-rivalling flagship coupé concept

Toyota has announced the launch of a flagship Century sub-brand with the introduction of the new Century Coupé concept – a luxury GT coupé set to take on the pinnacle of the market.

The Century name isn’t completely new to the market – it was first seen on the Toyota Century, a luxury saloon introduced in 1967 that was traditionally exclusive to Japanese buyers. It was joined by a luxury SUV in 2023, but both models were still badged as Toyotas. Now, Toyota Group has carved out space for the Century brand alongside its other marques: Daihatsu, Lexus and Toyota itself.

Century will sit at the top of the Toyota Group brand ladder, offering premium luxury models to rival such exclusive brands as Bentley and Rolls-Royce. These models will be highly personalised and only be available in small volumes.