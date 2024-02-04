Used test: BMW i3 vs Renault Zoe

List price when new £33,070 Price today £9000** Available from 2013-2022

Even though it's a decade-old design, the i3 still looks very futuristic, inside and out

Renault Zoe R90 ZE40 Dynamique Nav

List price when new £22,670

Price today £8500*

Available from 2013-present

The Zoe is slightly cheaper to buy, but can it compete with the premium nature of its rival?

*Price today is based on a 2017 (**2016) model with average mileage and full service history, correct at time of writing

The phrase "cheap and cheerful" seems to have faded in recent years. It's easy to see why, with many new small cars – let alone electric ones – pushing well beyond £20,000.

The used car market still has some bargains, mind you, with the BMW i3 and Renault Zoe being two of them. These electric cars are pence next to a new Vauxhall Corsa Electric – a car that currently costs £38,275 in its top trim.