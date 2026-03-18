Video | Alex Brundle drives the new Audi A6 e-hybrid 600 miles to the French Alps

Here in Britain, we love a good ski holiday – with well over a million of us heading to the slopes every year. And our favourite location? By far, the French Alps.

Until recently, most of those heading for snow would simply fly. But over the last few years, there’s been a quiet revolution in how skiers and snowboarders make the journey: increasingly, they’re ditching the plane for the car.

When you think about it, it makes perfect sense. Flights are more expensive than ever, luggage allowances keep shrinking, and from personal experience, the airport-to-resort transfer can be a pretty white-knuckle ride.