Volkswagen Transporter long-term test: report 6

Needs to Offer more than enough space for all of our kit, long-distance comfort and connectivity to keep in touch with the office

Why we’re running it To see how well Volkswagen’s latest medium-sized van stacks up as a photographer’s apprentice

Mileage 9814 Price £48,720 (inc. VAT) Best Price £48,720 (inc. VAT) Price as tested £51,102 (inc. VAT) Official economy 36.7mpg Test economy 35.9mpg

12 November 2025 – Parking practically

It surely won’t have escaped you that my Volkswagen Transporter is rather long. Indeed, at around 4.9 metres, it’s longer than most other cars on the road, and that means it’s sometimes cumbersome to park. And that’s especially the case when you happen to live and work in London, where parking space, especially on the street, is at a premium.

Parking a van isn’t really like parking a car, either. For one, there’s no traditional rear-view mirror to look at. On some vans, you can add a digital mirror which receives a feed from a camera mounted above the rear doors, but I didn’t choose this on my Transporter, because it’s rather expensive, at £1302.