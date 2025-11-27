How the Volkswagen e-Transporter makes a convincing case for electric vans

Did you know that van drivers spend around 27 hours a week in their vans, on average? That’s more than five hours every working day. No wonder many say they feel like they live in their vans more than they do their own homes.

You want your van to make your life easy, then. To be as reliable, dependable and hassle-free as all of your other tools. You want something that’ll ease your stress when you climb aboard, not magnify it.

So of course, you might be wary of considering an electric van, especially if you’re unfamiliar with charging. But actually, an electric van doesn’t have to be a pain in the backside. In fact, choose well, and it can be quite the opposite.