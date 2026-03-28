Volvo XC60 plug-in hybrid long-term test

The XC60 isn’t as flamboyant to look at as its Audi Q5 or BMW X3 rivals. Volvo’s own marketing material describes the car as being ‘graceful’ and elegant’ rather than evocative or emotional. And that endears it to me. The XC60 is like a comfortable armchair beckoning you into its warm embrace at the end of a long day, and that’s right up my street.

Don’t think the XC60 is a fuddy-duddy old-timer, though, because it’s available with cutting-edge plug-in hybrid technology. Indeed, in the T8 version I’ve gone for, I’ve got an 18.8kWh battery which can officially take me up to 50 miles on electric power alone – plenty to cover both the school run and my commute to and from the What Car? office.

And while I can’t yet charge at home – doing so would involve dangling a cable over the edge of my balcony – there is a convenient public charging point close to the office which a) seems to be reliable and b) not many people know about yet. So I’ll be plugging in at every opportunity in the hope of maximising my fuel economy – the bar for this is set pretty low, given I achieved a fairly sluggish 31.5mpg from the used Land Rover Discovery I ran previously.

When the battery is depleted, I’ll have the XC60’s 2.0-litre petrol engine to keep me going, and with 306bhp on tap and a 0-62mph time of 4.9 seconds, it’ll out-sprint its Audi Q5 e-hybrid rival up to motorway speeds.

In my search for ultimate comfort, I went for range-topping Ultra trim, because this adds air suspension to the XC60’s already impressive roster of standard kit, as well as massaging front seats, a panoramic glass roof and a head-up display. It also adds a 14-speaker Bowers & Wilkins stereo, which seven-year-old budding DJ Freya has already been testing thoroughly.