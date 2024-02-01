Fleet cars: What is fair wear and tear for a company car?

The most common repairs required on fleet cars are:

– Paintwork scratches

– Bodywork dents or chips

– Upholstery or carpets that are ripped or have burns marks

– Wheel damage

How to avoid breaching a fair wear and tear policy

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail, goes the saying. It applies to fleet cars because if you don’t inspect your car well in advance of its return to the leasing company, you could end up with a large bill for repairs.

First and foremost, you need to get a copy of the wear-and-tear guide from the finance company. After that, you should give your car a thorough inspection at least three months before it is due to be returned so you have time to carry out any necessary repairs.

Then it’s a case of gathering together all the sets of keys, including any spares, plus all the paperwork that came with the car when new.

Eight essential checks before you hand back your company car

1. Inspect the car in good light after it's been fully valeted.

2. Check each body panel for scratches or dents. Dents up to 10mm long (no more than two per panel) and scratches up to 25mm are normally acceptable.

3. Inspect every piece of glasswork – windows, door mirrors and lights. Light scratches are usually deemed acceptable as long as they don’t interfere with the driver's line of sight. However, chips, cracks or holes must be fixed (or the glass panel replaced).