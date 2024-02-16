2024 Range Rover Sport SV review – new 626bhp SUV driven

Outside of the clever tech, the seats themselves are good to sit in for long periods, striking a good balance between long-distance comfort and support during spirited driving.

The rest of the interior remains identical to the standard (non-SV) car. If you want to know more about what it’s like and how practical it is, see our Range Rover Sport review.

2024 Range Rover Sport SV verdict

So, should you have an SV over a regular Sport – or one of its rivals? Well, the SV is a bit of an engineering masterpiece, and the way it manages its 2.5-tonne weight around fast corners, even on track, then powers out of the corners is some kind of witchcraft.

When you combine that performance with the incredibly comfortable ride, you can’t deny that the SV is a truly capable car. The thing is, it doesn’t handle as well at the limit as a DBX707 or a Urus, and while its ride is very comfortable, it’s no more comfortable than the standard Range Rover Sport.

That becomes a problem when you see the price – the Sport SV Edition One (the only trim at launch) will cost you a six-figure sum more than our favourite version of the Range Rover Sport, the entry-level D300 SE. For that reason, many will find it hard to justify the extra cost.

What Car? rating 4 stars out of 5

Range Rover Sport SV Edition One price and specs

Price £171,460 Engine 8cyl, 4395cc, turbocharged, petrol Power 626bhp at 6,000-7,000rpm Torque 553lb ft at 1,800-5,855rpm Gearbox 8-spd automatic 0-62mph 3.8sec Top speed 180mph Official fuel economy 23.6mpg CO2, tax band 271g/km, 37%