2026 Smart #6 previewed: sleek saloon to major on electric range

The #6 will be based on the same technical underpinnings as the Polestar 4, which have the ability to accommodate charging speeds of up to 400kW. Those speeds are likely to be facilitated on larger-battery models – although it’s worth noting that such rapid public chargers are hard to come by in the UK. Alongside those electric options, the #6 will also benefit from plug-in hybrid power in markets where EVs are less popular. Speculation surrounding power outputs suggests that the #6 could be around as punchy as the Smart #5 (pictured below), offering up to 335bhp in less powerful rear-wheel-drive models and up to 597bhp in four-wheel-drive models.

It could also get a performance-focused Brabus version, with four-wheel drive and up to 638bhp. With an expected 0-62mph time of less than 3.5sec, it promises to be positively rapid – but not as quick as a Model 3 Performance, which boasts a sports car-rivalling sprint time of 2.9sec.