2026 Smart #6 previewed: sleek saloon to major on electric range
New Smart #6 will be unveiled later this year as a rakish saloon with over 400 miles of electric range...
On sale 2026 Price from £35,000
If variety is the spice of life, then Smart’s lineup is quickly becoming a particularly tasty dish thanks to a number of new models having been launched in the past few years – and the Smart #6 saloon will soon add a brand new flavour.
The Smart #6 is set to arrive next year, and as our artist impression shows, it’s expected to hit the market as a rakish saloon with brawny power and an impressive electric range to rival the Tesla Model 3.
No technical information has been revealed yet, but there are suggestions that the Smart #6 could come with a choice of two battery options: a smaller 75kWh unit or a 100kWh unit (both total capacity). And thanks to its range-focused development, it could have the ability to travel more than 400 miles on a single charge.
Smart has claimed the #6 will achieve a range of 497 miles in its most efficient form, but this is based on the more generous Chinese CLTC test cycle. On the European WLTP test cycle, we can expect it to perform similarly to the Long Range version of the Model 3, which can officially travel 436 miles between charges.
The #6 will be based on the same technical underpinnings as the Polestar 4, which have the ability to accommodate charging speeds of up to 400kW. Those speeds are likely to be facilitated on larger-battery models – although it’s worth noting that such rapid public chargers are hard to come by in the UK.
Alongside those electric options, the #6 will also benefit from plug-in hybrid power in markets where EVs are less popular.
Speculation surrounding power outputs suggests that the #6 could be around as punchy as the Smart #5 (pictured below), offering up to 335bhp in less powerful rear-wheel-drive models and up to 597bhp in four-wheel-drive models.
It could also get a performance-focused Brabus version, with four-wheel drive and up to 638bhp. With an expected 0-62mph time of less than 3.5sec, it promises to be positively rapid – but not as quick as a Model 3 Performance, which boasts a sports car-rivalling sprint time of 2.9sec.
In terms of appearance, we can expect the #6 will get some standout saloon looks in comparison with its SUV stablemates, with a more rakish roofline. However, it should take some styling cues from the #1, #3 and #5 such as frameless doors, a lightbar stretching the width of the bumper and wheel sizes ranging from 19in to 21in.
Inside, the #6 could get similar treatment to the recently-revealed #5, with a three-screen setup combining a 10.3in digital instrument cluster and two OLED infotainment touchscreens.
The Smart #6 is expected to be revealed in the second half of this year. No prices have been revealed yet, but we’d predict them to start at around £35,000-£40,000.