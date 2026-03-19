2026 Volkswagen Multivan: Fresh face and new colours for VW’s versatile MPV
VW sharpens up Multivan’s looks – and there are more changes to come...
Like multitasking restaurant waiting staff who must take orders, serve food, clean tables and do it all with a smile, the Volkswagen Multivan must do everything from handle the school run, perform airport transfers and underpin family holidays.
But unlike so many of its rivals – including the Ford Tourneo Custom and Mercedes V-Class – the appeal of having a ‘Volkswagen bus’, and all the visual cues that it brings are key.
So for 2026, the seven-seater Multivan has a revised front end which is sleeker than before. Volkswagen says it’s harking back to the original ‘Type 2’ van of the 1950s, but the connection with the VW ID Buzz is clearer to see.
The front bumper and grille are more clearly divided into two segments in an effort to make the Multivan MPV look wider and more planted on the road.
Other tweaks include new headlights with a redesigned daytime running light strip and three new two-tone paint options, including a ‘candy white’/’grey brown’ combo (pictured), plus a matt paint finish for the first time.
Additionally, six of the 17in and 18in alloy wheel designs have been refreshed, and the 19in ‘Halmstadt’ wheels, shown in this official image, have been subtly updated.
Volkswagen says there are “many more updates” to come, but remains tight-lipped as to what they might be. It’s unlikely that VW will attempt to change the way the Multivan rides or drives, as it’s already towards the top of the class. It’s possible that the infotainment system may be upgraded in line with improvements made to other models, including the Volkswagen Golf, Tiguan and ID 3.
As with the current car, the facelifted Multivan will be offered in standard and long-wheelbase configurations, and with a choice of petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid power.
The 2026 VW Multivan will likely be on sale by the end of the year. There’s no word on pricing, but it’s unlikely to increase much over its current £50,000 starting price.
Read more: Best seven seat MPVs
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