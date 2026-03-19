Like multitasking restaurant waiting staff who must take orders, serve food, clean tables and do it all with a smile, the Volkswagen Multivan must do everything from handle the school run, perform airport transfers and underpin family holidays.

But unlike so many of its rivals – including the Ford Tourneo Custom and Mercedes V-Class – the appeal of having a ‘Volkswagen bus’, and all the visual cues that it brings are key.

So for 2026, the seven-seater Multivan has a revised front end which is sleeker than before. Volkswagen says it’s harking back to the original ‘Type 2’ van of the 1950s, but the connection with the VW ID Buzz is clearer to see.