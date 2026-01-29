On sale May (est) Price from £47,995

For many of us, reaching a certain point in life is met with the realisation that it's time to look after our health a bit better. Maybe it’s time to head to the gym to shed a few pounds and rebuild our core strength again to get in better shape - and that's exactly what the latest special edition VW Golf GTI Edition 50 has decided to do.

We’ve seen Golf GTI Edition models before (harking back to the first 20th Edition with the third generation model), but this Edition 50 arrives fighting fit, taking inspiration from the seventh generation Clubsport S ten years ago. It’s a slightly leaner, more athletic version of the current Clubsport version it’s based on, with the promise of heightening the driving experience, especially if you plan to take it on track.