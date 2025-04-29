Volkswagen Golf GTI long-term test: report 1

I also added a premium stereo from Harmon Kardon, which I thought would be useful to keep me entertained on the long journey from where I live in London to where my partner lives in Stoke-on-Trent. But the truth is that the exhaust note from the GTI has been doing much of the entertaining so far – especially on country roads. The sound isn’t as visceral as what you get in some hot hatches, and is digitally enhanced, but it’s intoxicating nonetheless.

The early miles have certainly been fun, with agile handling and no shortage of grip through corners. The Clubsport doesn’t drag you through bends in the way that the Honda Civic Type R does, rather it’s like the car is willing you to press on, but ready to catch you if you get things wrong. I’m also enjoying the ability to wrestle control away from the DSG automatic gearbox through the steering wheel-mounted paddles, which gives me more involvement when I’m not wading through London traffic. But when I am doing just that, I’ve been happy to put the GTI into all of its most comfortable settings, and let the automatic ‘box do the heavy lifting.

It’s pleasing to see that the Golf GTI’s fuel economy is already beating that of the Cupra Formentor which I ran recently, even if I’ve some way to go before I match the official 37.4mpg.