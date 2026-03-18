7 of the most important Audi powertrains in history

Audi is synonymous with many things: clean, avant-garde styling, incredible interior quality, and its world-beating quattro all-wheel drive system. And throughout the past 60 years, the brand has also been a pioneer in the field of powertrain technology.

Driven by the four rings’ enduring philosophy of Vorsprung durch Technik (progress through technology), Audi’s engineers have brought us some of the most iconic engines in history – whether by virtue of their exceptional economy, mind-warping performance, or both.

From the iconic five-cylinder 2.1-litre turbo that dominated rallying and the screaming V10 that catapulted Audi into the supercar hall of fame, to the battery-powered e-trons that marry efficiency with impressive power delivery and the e-hybrids that seamlessly blend the benefits of EV and petrol power, we explore seven of Audi’s most significant powertrains.