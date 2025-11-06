7 tips for choosing your next company car

If you aren’t sure which scheme is the best for your next company car, let alone which model to pick, you’ve landed in the right place…

Choosing a company car should be exciting. It’s a chance to reset your daily routine with something smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. The reality, though, is the sheer number of choices on offer can feel overwhelming. There are new badges to consider, acronyms to decode and more finance jargon than anyone should be forced to consume before their morning coffee.

That’s why What Car? has probed Renault’s fleet experts to help cut through the noise. The result is a set of tips designed to help make a confident decision that fits your life, your budget and your taste – and we’ll show how Renault’s latest electrified models make that decision easier than you might think.