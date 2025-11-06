In association with Renault Business
7 tips for choosing your next company car

If you aren’t sure which scheme is the best for your next company car, let alone which model to pick, you’ve landed in the right place…
Choosing a company car should be exciting. It’s a chance to reset your daily routine with something smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. The reality, though, is the sheer number of choices on offer can feel overwhelming. There are new badges to consider, acronyms to decode and more finance jargon than anyone should be forced to consume before their morning coffee.
That’s why What Car? has probed Renault’s fleet experts to help cut through the noise. The result is a set of tips designed to help make a confident decision that fits your life, your budget and your taste – and we’ll show how Renault’s latest electrified models make that decision easier than you might think.
Renault’s line‑up is tailor‑made for user‑choosers and fleet managers who want lower running costs without giving up style or everyday practicality. From the characterful Renault 5 E-Tech electric and adventurous Renault 4 E-Tech electric to the sleek, comfort‑focused Renault Symbioz self-charging full hybrid E-Tech and the family‑friendly Renault Scenic E-Tech electric, there’s a Renault that will slot neatly into your workweek and your weekend. The tips below make it easy to pick the right car and funding method, and we’ve consulted Renault’s fleet specialists for their expert guidance along the way.
#1 Learn the company‑car lingo before you choose
If you’re new to the company‑car world, three phrases crop up fast: salary sacrifice, cash allowance and traditional company‑car scheme. They all put a set of wheels on your driveway, but they do it in very different ways – and that changes the maths.
Salary sacrifice is increasingly popular because the payment for the car comes out of your gross salary. Pair that with the especially attractive benefit‑in‑kind (BIK) rates on electric cars and it becomes a powerful route for many drivers. Renault’s pure‑electric models such as the Renault 5, Renault 4 and Scenic E‑Tech are natural fits here, giving you sleek modern design and intuitive tech alongside low personal tax bills. “Salary sacrifice is a significant benefit to customers if they take an electric vehicle” says Justin Costello, Renault’s Head of Fleet, who also points out that a home charger installation is also included.
Cash allowances can look tempting at first glance, because you see a monthly figure in your payslip and you’re free to spend it. The catch is that you carry more responsibility for insurance, maintenance and depreciation, and you miss out on some of the tax advantages of a true company car.
If you’re driving for work and personal use and don’t want the admin, a conventional company‑car scheme – still the default in many organisations – keeps things simple. You choose from a curated list of cars, maintenance is usually baked in, and costs are more predictable across the term.
“As a rule of thumb, start with how you’re taxed and how you’ll use the car, then run the numbers across a full cycle, not just month one,” says Justin. “If you can take a full electric model through salary sacrifice, the value case is very strong. And if your employer offers a company‑car list, don’t see that as a restriction – it’s a shortcut to the best whole‑life costs.”
#2 Look beyond list price – focus on the money that actually leaves your pocket
A keen list price or lease figure makes a great headline, but the real story is whole‑life cost. That means looking at everything together: BIK, energy or fuel, insurance, servicing, tyres and expected residual value. The right car can save far more over three years than a marginally cheaper one that drinks more fuel or depreciates harder.
“So many customers forget to include fuel costs when they're looking at combustion-engined vehicles. They forget the benefits of home charging versus on-the-road charging for electric vehicles. So you need to look at not only what are the fuel costs or the energy costs, but the varying levels of those costs” says Justin.
This is where electrification helps. Charge mostly at home or work and you’ll pay significantly less per mile than an equivalent petrol model. That’s especially true in cars designed from the outset for efficient electric running. Renault’s latest E‑Tech models are tuned for lower energy consumption and effortless progress around town, where energy savings stack up quickly. For company‑car drivers racking up motorway miles, the smooth refinement of an electric motor also makes a long day more enjoyable.
“Start with your real routine, not a hypothetical one,” says Sandy Dougal, Renault’s National Corporate Sales Manager. “If most of your week is commuting and local trips, an electric car like the R5, R4 or Scenic E‑Tech will do the heavy lifting with very low running costs. If your access to charging is limited or unpredictable, an efficient full‑hybrid Symbioz can keep your fuel spend in check without plugging in.”
A big part in reducing running costs also comes down to maintenance. “Renault is very competitive when it comes to servicing and parts costs, which may not be the case for some competitors, so it’s really important to look at the entire cost for our vehicles” comments Justin.
#3 Pick the powertrain that fits your life, not your longest day
The best company car is the one that works for your normal week. Too many people choose a heavy, thirsty model because they’re thinking about the one annual cross‑country road trip to Cornwall or Scotland they might need to take. A smarter approach is to pick the right model for 95% of your driving. "It's really, really important customers look at their lifestyle and their driving profile over a full year or three-year term” adds Justin.
If your commute and client visits fall within a typical daily window, a full electric Renault makes a lot of sense. The Renault 5 is compact, stylish and zippy – a great fit for city streets and tight car parks – yet it borrows big‑car tech for comfort and safety. The larger Scenic E‑Tech focuses on space and refinement, ideal if your job regularly involves colleagues or bulky kit. While the Renault 4 does both jobs perfectly and still with the attention grabbing looks and intuitive tech. All deliver the quiet, instant response that makes urban and suburban driving more relaxing.
“While a buzzword around EVs used to be ‘range anxiety’ it’s now moved on to ‘infrastructure anxiety’, but a quick web search of your area will quickly bring up hundreds of charging points, and they are being installed at an incredible rate. This means the decision to go for an EV or not will be very different to just five years ago” says Sandy.
If charging at home isn’t possible, or you split your week between city and rural routes, look at Renault’s hybrid know‑how. The Symbioz full‑hybrid blends electric running with petrol convenience, harvesting energy in stop‑start traffic and smoothing out A‑road journeys. It works best for mixed usage and for drivers who want to keep things simple. The Renault 4 adds bold looks and a bit more interior space than the Renault 5, while retaining a compact footprint, and with the same emphasis on efficient progress.
“Don’t let one holiday dictate three years of daily driving,” Justin adds. “For the odd long trip, plan a coffee stop at a rapid charger or, if your employer allows, book a pool car. The rest of the time you’ll be enjoying lower tax and lower running costs.”
#4 Make charging work for you – it’s easier than you think
Charging anxiety fades once you have a routine. At home, a smart wallbox paired with an off‑peak tariff can cut energy costs dramatically. Most drivers find a simple pattern – arrive home, plug in, and let the car top up while you sleep – covers the vast majority of their mileage. At work, destination chargers turn parked hours into productive miles, and many businesses are expanding provision to support electrified fleets.
On the road, the trick is to charge just enough, not to 100%. A short top‑up on a rapid charger is the quickest way to keep moving, and route planners in Renault’s connected systems will steer you towards reliable stops along the way. Pre‑conditioning – warming or cooling the cabin while the car is still plugged in – improves comfort and efficiency, and can save time on frosty mornings. It’s these small habits that turn electric driving into a non‑event.
“Infrastructure has come a long way,” says Sandy. “We encourage drivers to think about charging like they think about their phone: quick top‑ups when convenient, and a full charge when you’re stopped anyway or asleep. After a week or two, most people stop thinking about it.”
#5 Be honest about space and comfort – your bank will thank you later
A great company car has to ace the weekday grind and the weekend escape. That means space for passengers, proper storage and a ride that doesn’t leave you tense at the end of a long day. Renault’s range covers the bases. The Scenic majors on comfort, with a lounge‑like cabin and clever storage that keeps family clutter under control. It’s the sort of car that swallows luggage, surprises passengers with the space on offer, and still feels calm at speed, which makes business miles pass quickly.
The Symbioz is the sweet spot if you want grown‑up comfort without an oversized footprint. It slips into tight parking spaces, yet inside you’ll find premium textures, supportive seats and the sort of infotainment you normally associate with larger cars. The Renault 5 and Renault 4 deliver big‑car tech in compact bodies. That makes them ideal for urban drivers or anyone regularly navigating multi‑storey car parks and narrow city streets. The upright stance of the R4 gives a great view out, while the R5’s neat proportions and crisp steering make it a doddle to place on the road as you slip through traffic.
“Don’t assume you need a bigger segment to get the equipment you want,” says Justin. “We’ve worked hard to keep core tech and safety consistent across the range, so you can choose the size that fits your life without feeling short‑changed.”
#6 Spec smart – choose the tech that earns its keep
It’s easy to get lost in trim names and option packs. The goal is to focus on features that pay you back in comfort, convenience or resale appeal. For motorway regulars, adaptive cruise control takes the strain out of long slogs and helps maintain smooth, efficient progress. Heated seats and steering wheel sound like luxuries until the first icy Monday morning, when they become mini morale boosters. On electric models, a heat pump is worth having for more stable cold‑weather range.
“Spec is where drivers can really tailor the car to their day,” Sandy notes. “We help fleets build in the options that make a difference without adding weight or complexity. The right choices mean happier drivers and lower wear and tear.”
Think about the work you do and the kit you carry. If you’re in and out of the car all day, keyless entry saves faff. If you regularly transport samples or sports gear, a wipe‑clean boot liner will pay for itself when the car goes back. Roof bars or a tow attachment might be rarer needs, but they’re far cheaper to add from the factory than to retrofit later. Renault’s accessories catalogue covers the practical touches as well as the personality pieces, from protective mats to contrasting roof colours and fun graphics.
#7 Test before you decide – and trust how the car makes you feel
Spreadsheets narrow a shortlist; seat time seals it. Book back‑to‑back test drives in the cars that fit your needs and pay attention to how you feel after half an hour on familiar roads. Does the driving position suit you? Is the steering intuitive at low speeds and reassuring on a fast roundabout? Do you come back calmer than when you left? Those details matter when you’ll be doing hundreds of journeys a year.
Renault’s latest interiors are designed to make daily life easier, with clear, responsive infotainment and Google built‑in[1] on selected models for natural voice control and reliable navigation. The cabins feel modern and airy, with quality materials in the areas you touch most. Out on the road, electric and hybrid drive systems deliver the instant response that makes town driving less stressful, while good body control and tidy steering keep everything tidy on a flowing B‑road.
“A car isn’t just a tool,” Justin says. “It’s a place you spend hours every week. We want drivers to look forward to using it. That’s why we talk so much about enjoyment alongside cost and efficiency.”
