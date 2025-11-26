Autumn Budget 2025: what does it mean for motorists?

Electric vehicle (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) owners will be hit with a new tax called eVED to make up for anticipated losses in fuel duty revenue as more people go electric and buy less petrol and diesel.

The new tax will be a fee of 3p per mile on all mileage covered by those driving pure electric vehicles, and 1.5p per mile for those driving PHEVs. For an EV driver covering 10,000 miles a year, it will add £300 to their annual motoring costs, and £150 a year for PHEV drivers.

There is no information on how the pay–per-mile tax is expected to be enforced, but it is believed to be arriving in 2028 after a period of consultation.