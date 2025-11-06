Confirmed: Pay-per-mile tax to be announced for EV drivers in this month's Budget

Electric car drivers will be hit with a pay-per-mile tax as part of a number of economic reforms to be announced in the winter Budget on 26 November.

The pay-per-mile plans, which have been confirmed as accurate to What Car? by a senior industry insider, are Chancellor Rachel Reeves' attempt to offset the losses from fuel duty as more and more drivers move away from petrol and diesel cars.

The new changes, first reported by the BBC, The Telegraph and the Financial Times, will see EV drivers required to pay 3p per mile, on top of other road taxes, including the £195 in vehicle excise duty (VED) they must pay annually.