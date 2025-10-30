Planning permission to be scrapped for on-street EV chargers

More drivers without access to home chargers could soon find it easier to choose an electric car, thanks to incoming reforms to the way on-street charging points are installed.

The Government announced on Wednesday that it will consult on removing the need for planning permission to install on-street chargers, with the aim of simplifying the process for thousands of drivers to transition to electric vehicles, as well as accelerating the rollout of EV chargers across the UK.

The new plans will consult on removing planning paperwork currently needed to install pavement charging gullies – channels dug into the pavement to house charging cables in an unobtrusive manner.