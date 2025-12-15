Driving licence renewal: how and when to change your details
It’s unlikely that the details you had on your very first driving licence will remain the same for the entirety of your driving life, and this could be for several reasons. From changing your name or address, to developing medical conditions that affect your ability to drive, or picking up new qualifications that allow you to drive other vehicle types – such as bikes or vans – there are a number of reasons why your driving licence information might need altering.
But when something does change, how do you alert the DVLA, and what steps need to be followed to ensure proper decorum is followed? In this guide we’ll be discussing just that, as well as answering any key questions you may have.
How do I renew my driving licence?
As a general rule of thumb, it’s worth remembering that you will need to renew your UK driving licence every 10 years – you’ll receive an automatic reminder for this ahead of time. Should you wish to complete it online (on this gov.uk website), it will cost you £14 and arrive within a week. Before starting, you’ll need your current driving licence, a valid UK passport and your national insurance number.
Alternatively, you can apply in person at any post office that offers DVLA photocard renewal. Though this not only costs more (£21.50), but it could take up to three weeks to process – or longer, if you’ve got medical/personal details that need to be checked. If you’re over 70, we’d suggest reading our guide to see what you need to do if you’re due a for a driving licence renewal.
How do I change the name on my driving licence?
If you’ve changed your name or title, you’ll need to let the DVLA know by completing either a D1 or D2 application form – the former is for car and bike licence holders, while the latter is for buses and vans. These forms can be obtained from most post offices, and once complete, must be sent along with the following two items to the DVLA’s offices:
- A valid driving licence. If you cannot provide one or it has been lost, you’ll need to include a cheque for £20 to cover the costs of a replacement
- Any corresponding documents or proof of your name change
This process cannot be completed online. Provided you’ve included your licence, the renewal is free and should be complete in around three weeks – though it can take longer depending on the time of year, and how busy the DVLA is. It’s also worth nothing that you can continue to drive as usual while you’re waiting for your new licence to be issued.
How do I change the address on my driving licence?
If you’ve moved homes and you need to change the address on your licence, you can do this on the gov.uk website and follow the instructions. Making this change is also free, and likewise, you can still drive as normal while you’re waiting for your licence. You’ll need a valid UK driving licence, proof of citizenship and a list of any addresses you’ve lived in within the last three years.
Could there be a penalty for not changing my driving licence details?
Yes, you can be fined up to £1000 and have points added on your licence if you fail to tell the DVLA of any changes to your name or address. It is imperative that the DVLA has access to your most recent and accurate details in case you need to be contacted, since failure to be able to do so could mean you miss important communications like tax and renewal reminders, or penalty charge notices.
Can I legally drive in the UK while waiting for a new licence to arrive?
You will be allowed to continue to drive (under Section 88 of the Road Traffic Act 1988) while waiting for the DVLA to issue you with a new licence – but this is only valid if you applied for your renewal before your old licence expired. Alongside this, there are a few other key conditions to note:
- You must have proof that you’ve sent your application to the DVLA
- You shouldn’t be disqualified from driving
- You must not have been told to avoid driving by a doctor or medical professional
- You are only driving vehicles you were previously allowed to drive
If your licence had already expired before you applied for a renewal, you will not be able to drive until the new licence arrives. Considering you can renew your licence from up to four months before it expires, you really shouldn’t let it escalate to this stage.
How much does it cost to update my driving licence details in the UK?
Nothing – renewing your licence and/or amending your details are currently free of charge in the UK. However, if you want to change the photo on your driving licence, or renew your 10-year photocard, it’ll set you back £14 online or £17 by post.
