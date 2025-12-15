Driving licence renewal: how and when to change your details

Alternatively, you can apply in person at any post office that offers DVLA photocard renewal . Though this not only costs more (£21.50), but it could take up to three weeks to process – or longer, if you’ve got medical/personal details that need to be checked. If you’re over 70, we’d suggest reading our guide to see what you need to do if you’re due a for a driving licence renewal .

If you’ve changed your name or title, you’ll need to let the DVLA know by completing either a D1 or D2 application form – the former is for car and bike licence holders, while the latter is for buses and vans. These forms can be obtained from most post offices, and once complete, must be sent along with the following two items to the DVLA’s offices:

- A valid driving licence. If you cannot provide one or it has been lost, you’ll need to include a cheque for £20 to cover the costs of a replacement

- Any corresponding documents or proof of your name change

This process cannot be completed online. Provided you’ve included your licence, the renewal is free and should be complete in around three weeks – though it can take longer depending on the time of year, and how busy the DVLA is. It’s also worth nothing that you can continue to drive as usual while you’re waiting for your new licence to be issued.

How do I change the address on my driving licence?

If you’ve moved homes and you need to change the address on your licence, you can do this on the gov.uk website and follow the instructions. Making this change is also free, and likewise, you can still drive as normal while you’re waiting for your licence. You’ll need a valid UK driving licence, proof of citizenship and a list of any addresses you’ve lived in within the last three years.