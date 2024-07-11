Driving licence categories: can I drive a car, van or motorcycle?
On the back of your driving license card, category B confirms your entitlement to drive a car. There’s also a C1 category, though, and 14 others. Here’s what they mean...
When you look at your driving licence, you’ll notice that it has lots of different codes written on the bottom of licence front and again on the back where there is more detail for each.
These codes are important because they show all the types of vehicles that you're legally allowed to drive once you've passed your driving test, with starting and ending dates for all those that are applicable to you.
They will also inform you of any restrictions that are on your licence, such as whether or not you’re allowed to drive cars with manual as well as automatic gearboxes, and if there are any weight restrictions on your caravan or trailer towing allowances.
The driving licence categories are one of 12 different sets of numbered information on your driving licence. The first line, 1, denotes your surname; 2 shows your first names; 3 is your date and place of birth; 4a and 4b show the date your licence was issued and the date it expires and 4c is the name of the organisation that issued the licence. Line 5 shows your driving licence number; 7 your signature; 8 your address; and 9 shows the categories of licence that you hold. It is these we’ll be looking at in more detail.
What are the driving codes and what do they mean?
On the reverse of your license card, columns 9 to 12 state what categories of vehicles you're licenced to drive. Column 9 shows the type of vehicle; 10 and 11 show the start and end dates of your entitlement to drive each category, and 12 shows the conditions that a driver must meet to drive legally, such as whether they need to wear glasses or a hearing aid.
There are 16 different driving entitlement categories listed on the back of the licence. Here we’ll explain what each one refers to.
Car licence categories
Category B: This is the entitlement you get from passing your driving test. The entitlements here are different depending on when you passed your car driving test.
If you passed before 1 January 1997, you can drive a vehicle and trailer combination with a maximum authorised mass (MAM) of 8,250kg. You can also drive a minibus with a trailer weighing more than 750kg MAM.
If you passed your test on or after 1 January 1997, you can drive vehicles up to 3500kg MAM with up to 8 passenger seats and with a trailer up to 750kg. You can also tow heavier trailers if the total MAM of the vehicle and trailer is no more than 3500kg.
Category B1: This code means that, as well as cars, you can also drive four-wheeled vehicles weighing up to 400kg, or 550kg if it’s a vehicle designed for carrying goods. It allows you to drive light vans, such as a Ford Transit.
Category BE: This is the entitlement to drive cars with a trailer. If you passed before 19 January 2013, you’ll have BE on your licence, allowing you to tow any size trailer. If you passed on or after that date, you can drive a vehicle towing a trailer with a maximum weight of 3500kg.
Category B auto: You’ll have this code on your licence if you passed your driving test in a car with an automatic gearbox. It means you can only drive an automatic, not a car with a manual gearbox.
Van licence categories
Category C1: If you passed your driving test before 1 January 1997 you’ll have this code on your licence. It allows you to drive vans weighing up to 7500kg. If you passed your test after this date you’ll have to take an additional test to gain this entitlement.
Category C1E: This refers to trailer towing and shows you can drive a C1 category van with a trailer weighing more than 750kg. The combined maximum authorised mass (MAM) of both cannot exceed 12,000kg.
Category C: This is a full van driving licence code and denotes that you can drive vehicles weighing more than 3500kg with a trailer weighing up to 750kg.
Category CE: This means you can drive a category C vehicle with a trailer weighing more than 750kg.
Minibus licence categories
Category D1: This is the code you’ll have if you’ve passed your minibus driving test. It says you can drive a minibus with up to 16 passenger seats and a maximum length of eight metres, with a trailer weighing up to 750kg.
Category D1E: This states that you can drive a D1 category minibus while towing a trailer that has a maximum authorised mass (MAM) of more than 750kg. The combined MAM of both cannot exceed 12,000kg.
Bus licence categories
Category D: This is the code you’ll get after you pass your bus driving test. It states that you can drive any bus with more than eight passenger seats with a trailer up to 750kg maximum authorised mass (MAM).
Category DE: This denotes that you can drive D category vehicles while towing a trailer weighing more than 750kg.
Motorcycle licence categories
Category AM: This shows a person’s entitlement to ride a moped with two or three wheels and a maximum speed of 28mph. It’s also an entitlement to ride a quad bike.
Category A1: This means you can drive light motorbikes with an engine size up to 125cc and a power output of up to 11kW. This is the entitlement you’ll get if you’re aged 17 to 19 and have passed your Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) riding test.
Category A2: As well as bikes in category A1, people with this entitlement can ride bikes with a power output of up to 35kW.This is the entitlement you’ll get if you’re aged 19 to 24 and take a test to ride motorcycles restricted to 47hp. To gain it you need to pass the CBT test, theory and practical riding tests.
Category A: This denotes a full bike licence, and is applicable to people aged 24 and over who have passed their CBT, theory test and full practical test, These licence holders can ride any bike with any engine size and output.
Other licence categories
The final category listed on the back of your driving licence is for all other vehicle types. They are as follows:
Category F: Agricultural tractor
Category G: Road roller
Category H: Tracked vehicles
Category K: Mowing machine or pedestrian-controlled vehicle
Category L: Electrically-propelled vehicle
Category M: Trolley vehicles
Category N: Vehicles that are exempt from duty
What do the driving licence weights mean?
Driving licences categories can depend on the weight of the vehicle. We’ll explain the commonly used terminology for vehicle weights. You can also read the government’s official explanation on vehicle weights.
Unladen weight: This is the weight of the vehicle when it’s not carrying any passengers, goods or other items. It includes the body and all parts normally used with the vehicle or trailer when it’s used on a road. It doesn’t include the weight of the fuel or, if it’s an electric vehicle, the batteries.
Maximum authorised mass (MAM): This is the weight of a vehicle or trailer including the maximum load that can be carried safely when it’s being used on the road. This is also known as gross vehicle weight (GVW) or permissible maximum weight.
It will be listed in the owner’s manual and is normally shown on a plate or sticker fitted to the vehicle. The plate may also show a gross train weight (GTW), also sometimes called gross combination weight (GCW), which is the total weight of the tractor unit plus trailer plus load.
Down-plating: If a vehicle is unlikely to be used at its potential maximum weight, it may be ‘down-plated’. This means that a lower weight is shown on the plate or sticker attached to the vehicle.
What are the driving licence codes?
There may be codes listed in column 12 on the back of your driving licence. These are to denote any specific conditions you must meet to drive a vehicle in the relevant driving licence category.
The codes and their meanings are as follows:
01 - eyesight correction, for example glasses or contact lenses
02 - hearing/communication aid
10 - modified transmission
15 - modified clutch
20 - modified braking systems
25 - modified accelerator systems
30 - combined braking and accelerator systems (for licences issued before 28 November 2016)
31 - pedal adaptations and pedal safeguards
32 - combined service brake and accelerator systems
33 - combined service brake, accelerator and steering systems
35 - modified control layouts
40 - modified steering
42 - modified rear-view mirror(s)
43 - modified driving seats
44 - modifications to motorbikes
44 (1) - single operated brake
44 (2) - adapted front wheel brake
44 (3) - adapted rear wheel brake
44 (4) - adapted accelerator
44 (5) - (adjusted) manual transmission and manual clutch
44 (6) - (adjusted) rear-view mirror(s)
44 (7) - (adjusted) commands (direction indicators, braking light, etc)
44 (8) - seat height allowing the driver, in sitting position, to have two feet on the surface at the same time and balance the motorcycle during stopping and standing
44 (11) - adapted foot rest
44 (12) - adapted hand grip
45 - motorbikes only with sidecar
46 - tricycles only (for licences issued before 29 June 2014)
70 - exchange of licence
71 - duplicate of licence
78 - restricted to vehicles with automatic transmission
79 - restricted to vehicles in conformity with the specifications stated in brackets on your licence
79 (2) - restricted to category AM vehicles of the 3-wheel or light quadricycle type
79 (3) - restricted to tricycles
96 - allowed to drive a vehicle and trailer where the trailer weighs at least 750kg, and the combined weight of the vehicle and trailer is between 3,500kg and 4,250kg
97 - not allowed to drive category C1 vehicles which are required to have a tachograph fitted
101 - not for hire or reward (that is, not to make a profit)
102 - drawbar trailers only
103 - subject to certificate of competence
105 - vehicle not more than 5.5 metres long
106 - restricted to vehicles with automatic transmissions
107 - not more than 8,250 kilograms
108 - subject to minimum age requirements
110 - limited to transporting persons with restricted mobility
111 - limited to 16 passenger seats
113 - limited to 16 passenger seats except for automatics
114 - with any special controls required for safe driving
115 - organ donor
118 - start date is for earliest entitlement
119 - weight limit for vehicle does not apply
121 - restricted to conditions specified in the Secretary of State’s notice
122 - valid on successful completion: Basic Moped Training Course. This does not apply to trial e-scooters
125 - tricycles only (for licences issued before 29 June 2014)
Frequently asked questions
What vehicles does my licence allow me to tow?
The rules on what you can tow are different depending on when you passed your driving test.
Before towing, read the allowances described on your driving licence to see if you’re allowed to tow. A brief outline of basic allowances is given below, but for more information visit the government’s official towing calculator.
Licences issued from 19 January 2013:
If you passed your car driving test (category B) from 19 January 2013, you can tow small trailers weighing no more than 750kg or a trailer over 750kg as long as the combined weight of the trailer and towing car or van is no more than 3500kg maximum authorised mass (MAM).
You must pass the car and trailer driving test if you want to tow anything heavier.
Licences issued from 1 January 1997:
If you passed your car driving test between 1 January 1997 and 18 January 2013, you can drive a car or van up to 3500kg MAM towing a trailer of up to 750kg MAM or tow a trailer over 750kg MAM as long as the combined MAM of the trailer and towing vehicle is no more than 3,500kg
You must pass the car and trailer driving test if you want to tow anything heavier.
Licences held before 1 January 1997:
If you passed your car test before 1 January 1997, you’re usually allowed to drive a vehicle and trailer combination up to 8250kg MAM, although you should view your driving licence information to check.
You’re also allowed to drive a minibus with a trailer over 750kg MAM.
If you wish to tow greater loads you will have to apply for a provisional licence and pass a mandatory test.
Drivers wishing to tow should always be aware of the car towing weight and width limits that must legally be adhered to.
Read our guide to choosing the best tow car and find out which cars came out on top in our latest Tow Car Awards.
Do you need a licence to tow a caravan?
Yes. The same rules apply for a caravan as they do a trailer.
To book your car and trailer driving test, you must first have a full car driving licence. You don’t need to pass another theory test. The test is sometimes called the B+E or BE test because that’s the entitlement code you’ll get when you pass.
During the test you must be able to prove that you can drive safely in different road and traffic conditions and show that you know The Highway Code by the way you drive.
How long do penalty points last on my licence?
If you commit a motoring offence in the UK, you're likely to end up with points on your driving licence. The number of points you receive depends on the severity of the offence, and the points can stay on your licence for up to 11 years.
Read our full guide to how long penalty points last on your licence.
How do I upgrade my licence?
If you wish to add additional categories to your licence, you must first obtain a provisional entitlement for driving that type of vehicle, and then take a test.
To drive some, typically larger types of vehicle, you must sometimes first pass a test for an intermediate vehicle type. The official government list shows what licence you must hold prior to applying for an upgrade.
If you pass a higher category driving test you may also be automatically entitled to lower categories that will then be added to your licence. For example, if you get the trailer entitlement for a larger vehicle you won’t get the trailer entitlement for the smaller vehicles, so it’s always important to check this in advance.
About the report author
Claire Evans has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, working on consumer issues for a great deal of that time. After a stint as the advice columnist for Carweek magazine in the 1990s, she also spent six years working on motoring content for Which?. It is here she oversaw the running of the charity's annual used car reliability survey.
Claire launched the What Car? Reliability Survey in 2017; since then it has helped thousands of buyers to choose the most reliable new cars and SUVs, as well as the most dependable used cars.
