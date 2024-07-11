Driving licence categories: can I drive a car, van or motorcycle?

You must pass the car and trailer driving test if you want to tow anything heavier.

Licences issued from 1 January 1997:

If you passed your car driving test between 1 January 1997 and 18 January 2013, you can drive a car or van up to 3500kg MAM towing a trailer of up to 750kg MAM or tow a trailer over 750kg MAM as long as the combined MAM of the trailer and towing vehicle is no more than 3,500kg

Licences held before 1 January 1997:

If you passed your car test before 1 January 1997, you’re usually allowed to drive a vehicle and trailer combination up to 8250kg MAM, although you should view your driving licence information to check.

You’re also allowed to drive a minibus with a trailer over 750kg MAM.

If you wish to tow greater loads you will have to apply for a provisional licence and pass a mandatory test.

Drivers wishing to tow should always be aware of the car towing weight and width limits that must legally be adhered to.

Do you need a licence to tow a caravan?

Yes. The same rules apply for a caravan as they do a trailer.

To book your car and trailer driving test, you must first have a full car driving licence. You don’t need to pass another theory test. The test is sometimes called the B+E or BE test because that’s the entitlement code you’ll get when you pass.

During the test you must be able to prove that you can drive safely in different road and traffic conditions and show that you know The Highway Code by the way you drive.