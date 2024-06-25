DVLA medical conditions: full list and how to report

If you meet the required medical standards of fitness at some point after giving up your driving licence, you may be able to get your licence back.

The DVLA will send you a letter if your licence has been taken away, or if your application for a driving licence is refused. This letter will then tell you if there’s a period of time you need to wait before getting a new licence. You can then reapply eight weeks before the end of this period.

To reapply for a driving licence, you can fill in a D1 application form and the form for your medical condition (with evidence of your fitness to drive), and send them to the DVLA. You can select your medical condition and find the right form via a dedicated Government website.

Alternatively, you can order a D1 pack, which has everything you need to make an application.

You can send your completed application to Drivers Medical Group by fax or by post. The address for this is:

Drivers Medical Group, DVLA, Swansea, SA99 1TU

Fax: 0845 850 0095

How do I report a medical condition to the DVLA?

If you have a car or motorcycle licence, you can check if a medical condition needs to be reported via the Gov.uk website.

The website includes an A to Z list of conditions. It allows you to click on a specific condition, and fill out a form to report it to the DVLA online.

Alternatively, you can contact the DVLA by email, webchat, phone or post.

The address for the DVLA is:

DVLA, Swansea, SA99 1AB

If you live in Northern Ireland, there’s a separate DVA website for reporting medical conditions. You can also do this via email or phone.