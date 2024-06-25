LATEST DEALS:

DVLA medical conditions: full list and how to report
DVLA medical conditions: full list and how to report

If you develop a medical condition or a disability, or have any notifiable conditions, it’s essential that you inform the DVLA. Here’s everything you need to know...

Safety is one of the most important factors to consider when driving, which is why new cars are now legally required to be crammed with active and passive safety features to help keep you safe, as well as mitigate the risk of an accident.

It’s equally important to ensure drivers are safe to drive, too. Indeed, if you’re unwell or feel unfit to drive, it’s recommended that you hand your keys to someone who is fit to drive. Acute conditions, such as a migraine or asthma attack, can crop up at any time, but it’s essential you notify the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) if you suffer from any one of its prescribed list of medical conditions, which we’ve listed below.

Why do I need to notify the DVLA of a medical condition?

According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), illnesses or disabilities – mental or physical – are reported as a contributory factor in around 6% of reported fatal road accidents, 3% of reported serious road accidents and 2% of all reported road accidents*. So it’s clear to see the importance of reporting any medical conditions for the safety of drivers, passengers and road users.

There is a penalty to pay if you don’t inform the DVLA of a medical condition that can affect your ability to drive safely: you can be fined up to £1000. What’s more, if you have an accident and medical evidence shows you were unfit to drive for some time beforehand, you can be prosecuted.

Smart motorway accident traffic

When do I need to tell the DVLA about a medical condition?

You’ll need to tell the DVLA as soon as you’ve been diagnosed with any notifiable medical condition or disability. If a condition has got worse since you got your licence, you must also inform the DVLA.

What will the DVLA decide?

The DVLA will assess your medical condition or disability and decide if:

  • You need to get a new driving licence
  • You can have a shorter licence (for one, two, three or five years)
  • You need to adapt your car by fitting special controls
  • You must stop driving and give up your licence

Can I voluntarily give up my driving licence because of a medical condition?

Yes. If you no longer want to drive because of a medical condition, or you don’t feel like you can drive safely, you can voluntarily give up your licence. You can choose to do this if:

  • Your doctor tells you to stop driving for three months or more
  • Your medical condition affects your ability to drive safely and lasts for three months or more

  • You do not meet the required medical standards for safe driving because of your medical condition

If you choose to give up your licence, the DVLA will carry out medical checks to decide if it’s safe for you to continue driving. You may be able to continue driving while they do this. 

If you meet the required medical standards of fitness at some point after giving up your driving licence, you may be able to get your licence back.

Driving licence

The DVLA will send you a letter if your licence has been taken away, or if your application for a driving licence is refused. This letter will then tell you if there’s a period of time you need to wait before getting a new licence. You can then reapply eight weeks before the end of this period.

To reapply for a driving licence, you can fill in a D1 application form and the form for your medical condition (with evidence of your fitness to drive), and send them to the DVLA. You can select your medical condition and find the right form via a dedicated Government website.

Alternatively, you can order a D1 pack, which has everything you need to make an application.

You can send your completed application to Drivers Medical Group by fax or by post. The address for this is:

Drivers Medical Group, DVLA, Swansea, SA99 1TU
Fax: 0845 850 0095

How do I report a medical condition to the DVLA?

If you have a car or motorcycle licence, you can check if a medical condition needs to be reported via the Gov.uk website

The website includes an A to Z list of conditions. It allows you to click on a specific condition, and fill out a form to report it to the DVLA online.

Alternatively, you can contact the DVLA by email, webchat, phone or post.

The address for the DVLA is:

DVLA, Swansea, SA99 1AB

If you live in Northern Ireland, there’s a separate DVA website for reporting medical conditions. You can also do this via email or phone.

What happens after you tell the DVLA about a medical condition?

After you've submitted your details and the information has been finalised, you’ll get a decision letter in the post. In some instances, your application may require further information. When this happens, the DVLA might contact your doctor or consultant, arrange for you to be examined, or ask for you to take a driving assessment (which can include an eyesight test or driving test). If this happens, your application may take longer than usual.

How long does it take to hear back from the DVLA after you've told them about a medical condition?

After you've submitted a form to the DVLA, it can take up to 15 working days before you hear back from them. This could extend to 90 days if you are asked to provide further information.

Do I have to declare medical conditions to my insurance company?

In most cases, you must also declare any medical condition you develop – whether it has been reported to the DVLA or not – to your insurance company. When renewing your insurance, your provider will ask you if you have reported any medical conditions to the DVLA. If you make a claim on your car insurance and you're found to have a condition that impacts your ability to drive safely, it could invalidate your claim.

DVLA reportable medical conditions: full list

Notifiable conditions are anything that can affect your ability to drive safely. These conditions include:

A

Absence seizures

Acoustic neuroma

Addison’s disease

Agoraphobia

Alcohol problems

Alzheimer’s disease

Amaurosis fugax

Amputations

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Angina

Angioplasty

Ankylosing spondylitis 

Anorexia nervosa

Anxiety

Aortic aneurysm

Arachnoid cyst

Arrhythmia

Atrial defibrillator

Arteriovenous malformation

Arthritis

Asperger syndrome

Ataxia

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

Autistic spectrum condition

B

Balloon angioplasty (leg)

Bipolar disorder

Blackouts

Blepharospasm

Blood clots

Blood pressure

Brachial plexus injury

Brain abscess, cyst or encephalitis

Brain aneurysm

Brain angioma

Brain haemorrhage

Brain injury (traumatic)

Brain tumours

Broken limbs

Brugada syndrome

Burr hole surgery

C

Caesarean section

Cancer

Cataracts

Catheter ablation

Cardiac problems

Carotid artery stenosis

Cataplexy

Cavernoma

Central venous thrombosis

Cerebral palsy

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease

Chiari malformation

Chronic aortic dissection

Cognitive problems

Congenital heart disease

Convulsions

Coronary artery bypass or disease

Coronary angioplasty

Cranial nerve palsy (with double vision)

Cystic fibrosis

D

Deafness

Defibrillator

Déjà vu

Dementia

Depression

Diabetes

Dilated cardiomyopathy

Diplopia (double vision)

Dizziness

Drug misuse

E

Eating disorders

Empyema (brain)

Epilepsy

Essential tremor

Eye conditions

F

Fainting

Fits

Fractured skull

Friedriech’s ataxia

G

Glaucoma

Global amnesia

Grand mal seizures

Guillain-Barré syndrome

H

Head injury

Heart attack

Heart arrhythmia

Heart failure

Heart murmurs

Heart palpitations

Heart valve disease or replacement valve

High blood pressure

HIV or AIDS

Hodgkin's lymphoma

Huntington’s disease

Hydrocephalus

Hypertension

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Hypoglycaemia

Hypoxic brain damage

Hysterectomy

I

Implantable cardioverter defibrillator

Intracerebral haemorrhage

Ischaemic heart disease

K

Kidney dialysis

Kidney problems

Korsakoff’s syndrome

L

Labyrinthitis

Learning difficulties

Left bundle branch block

Leukaemia

Lewy body dementia

Limb disability

Long QT syndrome

Loss of an eye

Low blood sugar

Lumboperitoneal shunt

Lung cancer

Lymphoma

M

Macular degeneration

Malignant brain tumours

Malignant melanoma

Manic depressive psychosis

Marfan’s syndrome

Medulloblastoma

Memory problems (severe)

Meningioma

Mini-stroke

Monocular vision (sight in one eye only)

Motor neurone disease

Multiple sclerosis

Muscular dystrophy

Myasthenia gravis

Myocardial infarction

Myoclonus

N

Narcolepsy

Night blindness

O

Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD)

Obstructive sleep apnoea

Ocular myasthenia gravis (with double vision)

Ophthalmoplegia (with double vision)

P

Pacemakers

Palpitations

Paranoia

Paranoid schizophrenia

Paraplegia

Parkinson’s disease

Peripheral arterial disease

Peripheral neuropathy

Personality disorder

Petit mal seizures

Pituitary tumour

Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Psychosis

Psychotic depression

Pulmonary arterial hypertension 

R

Renal dialysis

Retinal artery fugax

Retinitis pigmentosa

Retinopathy (with laser treatment)

S

Schizo-affective disorder

Schizophrenia

Scotoma

Seizures

Severe communication disorders

Severe depression

Sight in one eye only

Sleep apnoea

Sleepiness (excessive)

Spinal problems and injuries

Stroke

Subarachnoid haemorrhage

Surgery

Syncope

T

Tachycardia

Temporal lobe epilepsy

Tonic clonic fits

Tourette’s syndrome

Transient global amnesia

Transient ischaemic attack

Tunnel vision

U

Usher syndrome

V

Valve disease or replacement valve

Ventricular defibrillator

Vertigo

Vision in one eye only

Visual acuity (reduced)

Visual field defect

VP shunts

W

Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome

You can find an A to Z list of conditions on the dedicated Government website. If you have a condition that is not quoted on the official list or the list above, you can contact the DVLA to check if it is a notifiable condition.

Source: RoSPA

