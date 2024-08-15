Driving licence codes explained

If your hearing or eyesight deteriorates at any time, you are legally required to inform the DVLA so the relevant code can be added to your licence. Drivers with disabilities that could affect their ability to drive must complete an assessment at their local Mobility Centre where they have the opportunity to try out a range of vehicle modifications and adaptations that may help them while driving.

Driving licences expire after 10 years, and there is an opportunity for all drivers to update their health information when renewing their licence.

When you reach the age of 70, you must renew your licence every three years and complete a health declaration form each time.

What are driving licence codes, and what do they mean

The codes and their meanings are as follows:

Health-related codes

01 - eyesight correction, for example glasses or contact lenses

This denotes that you are legally required to wear corrective lenses, either contact lenses or glasses, when you drive.

02 - hearing/communication aid

The licence holder needs to wear a hearing aid while driving.