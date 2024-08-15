Driving licence codes explained
What do the UK’s driving licence codes mean? We explain the numbered codes that you may have on your licence and why they are important...
Your driving licence card contains lots of useful information, including your address, date of birth and the categories of vehicles you are permitted to drive. These are typed into 11 different numbered categories that span both sides of the card.
There's also a 12th column on the back of the licence with numbered codes on it. These codes are specific to each driver and signify a number of different things, including conditions for driving, such as needing to wear glasses, vehicle modifications that are required, plus restrictions, such as the licence holder only being allowed to drive a car with an automatic gearbox.
How does the DVLA know which codes to put on your licence?
When you apply for your provisional driving licence you are also required to complete a medical questionnaire that informs the DVLA if you have any specific requirements that need to be met in order for you to drive safely.
The two most common areas of concern are eyesight and hearing, and two of the licence codes relate to these: if you need to wear glasses code 01 will appear in section 12 of your licence, and if you need a hearing aid, 02 will be on your licence card.
If your hearing or eyesight deteriorates at any time, you are legally required to inform the DVLA so the relevant code can be added to your licence. Drivers with disabilities that could affect their ability to drive must complete an assessment at their local Mobility Centre where they have the opportunity to try out a range of vehicle modifications and adaptations that may help them while driving.
Driving licences expire after 10 years, and there is an opportunity for all drivers to update their health information when renewing their licence.
When you reach the age of 70, you must renew your licence every three years and complete a health declaration form each time.
What are driving licence codes, and what do they mean
The codes and their meanings are as follows:
Health-related codes
01 - eyesight correction, for example glasses or contact lenses
This denotes that you are legally required to wear corrective lenses, either contact lenses or glasses, when you drive.
02 - hearing/communication aid
The licence holder needs to wear a hearing aid while driving.
115 - organ donor
This tells the emergency services that you are registered as an organ donor.
Vehicle modification codes
These are specific changes that need to be made to any vehicle to enable a disabled driver to drive it safely. They will be recommended for drivers after they have completed an assessment at their local Mobility Centre.
10 - modified transmission
The gearbox system needs to be altered so the driver can operate the car safely. A common adaptation is fitting a hand control lever onto a car’s gear stick.
15 - modified clutch
This code covers a number of clutch modifications for manual gearbox cars for disabled drivers who can’t press a conventional clutch pedal. They include the fitting of an automatic clutch system and a Duck Clutch, which enables the driver to operate the clutch via the gear lever with their left hand.
20 - modified braking systems
This relates to various alterations that can be made to a car’s braking system to enable a disabled driver to use it. Common changes include adapting the brake pedal or adding a hand or knee control for those who cannot operate a foot brake.
25 - modified accelerator systems
This shows that a driver needs a modified accelerator system fitted. For example, the accelerator pedal can be tilted or a hand-controlled accelerator can be added for a driver who is not able to operate a car’s accelerator pedal with their foot.
30 - combined braking and accelerator systems (for licences issued before 28 November 2016)
This code covers drivers whose licences were issued before 28 November 2016 and denotes that brake and accelerator system alterations are required for safe driving.
31 - pedal adaptations and pedal safeguards
This relates to a number of control pedal modifications that can be made to cars for disabled drivers. They include the addition of a second accelerator pedal to the left of the clutch so the driver can use their left foot to operate it.
32 - combined service brake and accelerator systems
This code relates to systems that enable drivers to control the brake and accelerator with a hand, finger, knee, shoulder or limb. These adaptations can be suitable for drivers with limited strength or movement capabilities.
33 - combined service brake, accelerator and steering systems
This code is similar to code 32, but it denotes the need to fit a system that enables the driver to operate the brake, accelerator and steering via electronic control systems.
35 - modified control layouts
This code applies for drivers who need adaptations made to enable them to control a car’s lights, windscreen wipers, washer, horn and indicators.
40 - modified steering
This code applies for drivers who need their car’s steering wheel adapted so they can operate it safely. Common adaptations include adding a steering ball or a foot operated steering system.
42 - modified rear-view mirror(s)
Applicable for drivers who need rear view mirror adaptations, or additional equipment to enable them to view vehicles on each side or in their blind spot.
43 - modified driving seats
This code relates to the need for adjustment to the height of the driver’s seat, the addition of arm rests or other alterations for lateral support, or for amendments that need to be made to the seatbelt.
Modifications to motorbikes
The following codes relate to modifications that need to be made to motorbikes. Each one relates to a different motorbike component, and can be added to a licence where necessary.
44 (1) - single operated brake
44 (2) - adapted front wheel brake
44 (3) - adapted rear wheel brake
44 (4) - adapted accelerator
44 (5) - (adjusted) manual transmission and manual clutch
44 (6) - (adjusted) rear-view mirror(s)
44 (7) - (adjusted) commands (direction indicators, braking light, etc)
44 (8) - seat height allowing the driver, in sitting position, to have two feet on the surface at the same time and balance the motorcycle during stopping and standing
44 (11) - adapted foot rest
44 (12) - adapted hand grip
Other restrictions
45 - motorbikes only with sidecar
This denotes that if you took your motorbike test in a vehicle with a sidecar, you are only entitled to ride such a vehicle on the road
46 - tricycles only (for licences issued before 29 June 2014)
This indicates that the licence holder is only allowed to drive a tricycle if they passed their driving test before 29 June 2014.
70 - exchange of licence
This confirms that the driver has exchanged a foreign driving licence for a UK one.
71 - duplicate of licence
This indicates that the licence is a duplicate of the original.
78 - restricted to vehicles with automatic transmission
This denotes that the driver is only allowed to drive cars with automatic gearboxes.
79 - restricted to vehicles in conformity with the specifications stated in brackets on your licence
The 79 codes denote specific restrictions on the types of vehicle the licence holder is allowed to drive, with the specific restriction shown by the number in brackets.
79 (2) - restricted to category AM vehicles of the 3-wheel or light quadricycle type
This code indicates that the licensee can only ride two or three-wheeled vehicles or light quadricycles with a maximum speed of 15.5-28mph and an unladen mass of 350kg excluding electric vehicle batteries.
79 (3) - restricted to tricycles
This means the licence holder is only allowed to drive tricycles; there is no speed or weight limit on the vehicle.
96 - allowed to drive a vehicle and trailer where the trailer weighs at least 750kg, and the combined weight of the vehicle and trailer is between 3500kg and 4250kg
This denotes that the driver has gained an extension to their B category driving licence entitling them to drive a 4250kg vehicle and trailer combination, which is more than the 3500kg weight limit that is usually permitted. To get B96 entitlement the driver must attend a training course at an approved centre, but there is no test required to gain a B96 licence.
97 - not allowed to drive category C1 vehicles which are required to have a tachograph fitted
Drivers with this code on their licence can drive a heavier vehicle (up to 7500kg), such as a horsebox or removals van, but not one with a tachograph fitted.
101 - not for hire or reward (that is, not to make a profit)
This means that, although the licence holder can drive a minibus or vehicle with a trailer, they have not passed their D1 category driving test and therefore cannot drive such a vehicle for work. This is likely to be on the licences of drivers who passed their test before 1 January 1997, because they are entitled to drive minibuses and other vehicles weighing up to 7500kg; those who passed their test later must take an additional test.
102 - drawbar trailers only
This means that the licence holder can only drive drawbar trailers; they cannot drive articulated tractor/trailer combinations.
103 - subject to certificate of competence
This means the driver is subject to a certificate of competence (CPC), which is also known as a driver qualification card (DQC). Drivers must have a CPC to drive a lorry, bus, or coach professionally. To get a CPC, drivers must complete 35 hours of periodic training; they must carry their CPC card while driving.
105 - vehicle not more than 5.5 metres long
The licence holder cannot drive any vehicle that is longer than 5.5 metres.
106 - restricted to vehicles with automatic transmissions
This is an old code that appears on some older drivers’ licences, denoting they can only drive vehicles with automatic gearboxes.
107 - not more than 8250 kilograms
This code is for drivers who passed their car test before 1 January 1997 because they are entitled to drive a light commercial vehicle weighing up to 7500kg. It denotes that the licence holder can drive a vehicle and trailer combination weighing up to 8250kg.
108 - subject to minimum age requirements
This indicates that there is a minimum age requirement for the licence holder to drive specific vehicles or vehicle and trailer combinations. The code will be on the relevant line of the back of the driving licence, alongside the type of vehicle that it relates to.
The following three codes relate to specific types of vehicles, such as minibuses, light commercial vehicles or vehicles. The code appears on the driving licence on the same row as the type of vehicle or vehicle combination that it relates to.
110 - limited to transporting persons with restricted mobility
The driver can only drive a specific type of vehicle if it is for the purpose of transporting people with restricted mobility.
111 - limited to 16 passenger seats
The driver can only drive the specified vehicle type if it has 16 or less passenger seats.
113 - limited to 16 passenger seats except for automatics
The driver can only drive the specified vehicle type if it has 16 or less seats. However, if it has an automatic gearbox, the carrying capacity can be greater.
114 - with any special controls required for safe driving
This code indicates that the driver requires the fitment of special controls in order to drive safely.
118 - start date is for earliest entitlement
This is the first date the driver became entitled to drive a specific type of vehicle. It is usually the date on which they passed their car or other driving test.
119 - weight limit for vehicle does not apply
This code is on the licences of people who passed their car test before 1 January 1997. It indicates that the weight restrictions on those with newer licences do not apply to them.
121 - restricted to conditions specified in the Secretary of State’s notice
The licence holder can only drive the specified type of vehicle if they stick to any conditions laid down by the Secretary of State for Transport.
122 - valid on successful completion: Basic Moped Training Course. This does not apply to trial e-scooters
This code shows that the driver has completed a basic moped training course.
125 - tricycles only (for licences issued before 29 June 2014)
This shows an entitlement to drive a tricycle for those with licences issued before 29 June 2014.
About the author
Claire Evans has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, working on consumer issues for a great deal of that time. After a stint as the advice columnist for Carweek magazine in the 1990s, she also spent six years working on motoring content for Which?. It is here she oversaw the running of the charity's annual used car reliability survey.
Claire launched the What Car? Reliability Survey in 2017; since then it has helped thousands of buyers to choose the most reliable new cars and SUVs, as well as the most dependable used cars.
