DVLA change of address: how to do it – and why

It’s possible to register a driving licence change of address with the DVLA either online or by post, with both options being free of charge. To change the address of your driving licence online, you’ll need to have your current driving licence, National Insurance number and (if you have one) your UK passport number to hand and follow these steps:

- Go to the DVLA’s ‘Change the address on your driving licence’ page

- Set up a ‘Driver and Vehicles’ account (using photo ID, current home address and former home address)

- Provide your basic details (such as your name, date of birth and gender)

- Share your new address (including how long you’ve lived there) and any other addresses you’ve lived at for the past three years

- Enter your 16-digit driver number (found below the expiry date on your driving licence), the two-digit driving licence issue number and the 10 or 12-digit code found in the bottom right corner of the back of your photocard driving licence

- Provide your National Insurance number and, if you have one, your UK Passport number

- Select whether you want to renew your driving licence (this isn’t necessary to update the address on your current licence) and whether you want to be added to the NHS Organ Donor Register

- Enter your email address

- Carefully check that the information you’ve submitted is correct before you submit

You can also update the address on your driving licence via post by doing the following:

- Find the D741 form that came with your driving licence or get a new D1 form online or from the Post Office

- Fill out the form in block capitals, including your name, new address, licence details and medical conditions

- Send the form and your current driving licence to: