Thousands of drivers wrongly fined for speeding due to faulty speed cameras

Thousands of drivers have been wrongly fined for speeding after faults were found with some speed cameras being wrongly triggered on England’s A-roads and motorways.

National Highways confirmed it had found 2650 incidents where cameras were wrongly activated since 2021. The organisation explained in a statement that there was a “slight delay” between the speed limit being increased and the cameras’ speed detection being adjusted, leading to drivers being incorrectly identified as speeding.

Apologising to those affected, National Highways said that drivers will be contacted directly by police force, reimbursed and have penalty points removed from their licence where relevant. It noted that the number of people affected represent fewer than two per day.