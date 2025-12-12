Government pressured to delay petrol and diesel ban as EU scraps 2035 target

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch wrote in the Sunday Telegraph last weekend that her party would scrap the UK's 2030 ban on petrol and diesel cars should it win the next election. In her article, she described the ZEV Mandate as a "well-meaning but ultimately destructive piece of legislation".

Allowing petrol and diesel cars to be sold in Europe for longer than in the UK will undoubtedly create a number of issues for manufacturers. Around three quarters of cars manufactured in the UK are exported, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), with the largest market being Europe – however, these manufacturers will still be subject to the UK’s strict zero-emissions targets, which means they may have to separate manufacturing lines for domestic and international demand.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Brian Gregory, policy director at the Alliance of British Drivers, said the EU’s decision could have drastic effects on UK production should the 2030 ban remain in place.

He said: “This makes the Government’s stance untenable. We would be destroying our automotive industry and the whole supply chain to no good purpose.

“The UK should step back from the abyss and continue supporting its manufacturers, because if we don’t, we’ll have no car industry left.”

However, some industry experts argue that reversing the petrol and diesel ban would waste the huge investments made by the Government into electric cars, including the millions spent on expanding the country's EV charging network.

Vicky Read, chief executive of ChargeUK, said: "This adjustment does not change the fact that the transition to EVs is happening. The sale of almost all petrol and diesel cars will cease across the EU by 2035 if not before. Any thought of reopening discussion about the UK's own ZEV mandate, which already contains flexibilities to support car manufacturers, would be a major over reaction putting billions of investment in charging at risk and undermining driver confidence.



"EV sales have been consistently strong in the UK, supported by the mandate and an EV charging industry that is investing billions of pounds in private capital to roll out critical infrastructure ahead of forecasted demand. The UK's focus should now be on building on this progress and supporting even more drivers to switch. We should not be looking over our shoulder at the rest of Europe but ahead, towards a future where the UK is a clean transport leader."