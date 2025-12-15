New Nissan Leaf enters production in Sunderland
Third-generation Leaf pure electric family hatchback is the first new mainstream model to roll off a UK production line since 2020...
The first third-generation Nissan Leaf has rolled off the production line at the firm's revamped factory in Sunderland. The plant employs 6000 people and is the UK’s largest car factory.
Nissan has invested £450 million and three years updating the plant ready for the arrival of the new model. The latest Leaf is the first model to fit into Nissan’s EV36Zero blueprint for manufacturing, which combines electric vehicle (EV) assembly with battery production and the use of renewable energy.
Innovations for the new model include the introduction of 78 new high-tech robots in the body shop, a state-of-the-art battery facility that inserts the EV battery pack into the car in 56 seconds, and 475 new automated guided vehicles to deliver parts direct to the production line for the new model.
Adam Pennick, Vice President, Manufacturing, at Nissan Sunderland Plant said: “Nissan has invested into our state-of-the-art plant to build the EVs of the future and there is huge pride and excitement in our team to be building this brilliant car in Sunderland.
“The skills, expertise and teamwork of our people have powered Sunderland’s success, and the transformation of our plant for new LEAF demonstrates our leadership in the journey to electrification.”
Alongside the transformation of the car plant, a new Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC) battery gigafactory has been built next door. It will make and supply the EV batteries for the new model.
Jim Marley, AESC UK Plant Director, said: “The launch of our new UK electric vehicle battery gigafactory represents a significant leap in battery technology. It will… anchor a resilient, globally competitive EV supply chain for the UK.”
UK government Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said: "Sunderland is the beating heart of the UK’s automotive industry, and Nissan's investment is a major commitment to the North East and a huge vote of confidence in our economy.
"Through this government's modern industrial strategy, we're delivering £4 billion into our world-leading auto sector – the biggest investment into the car industry since the post-war era – driving growth, innovation and jobs across the country."
The Leaf has been built in Sunderland since 2013, with 282,704 examples made at the plant. The first third-generation model to come off the line was a two-tone Luminous Teal Evolve trim version with a 75kw battery, which has an official range of up to 386 miles. It can be charged at up to 150kW, with up to 273 miles added in just 30 minutes at a suitably swift charger.
The Sunderland plant already produces the Nissan Qashqai and the current Juke in petrol and hybrid form, and it will also build the new pure electric Juke in 2026.
