New Nissan Leaf enters production in Sunderland

The first third-generation Nissan Leaf has rolled off the production line at the firm's revamped factory in Sunderland. The plant employs 6000 people and is the UK’s largest car factory.

Nissan has invested £450 million and three years updating the plant ready for the arrival of the new model. The latest Leaf is the first model to fit into Nissan’s EV36Zero blueprint for manufacturing, which combines electric vehicle (EV) assembly with battery production and the use of renewable energy.

Innovations for the new model include the introduction of 78 new high-tech robots in the body shop, a state-of-the-art battery facility that inserts the EV battery pack into the car in 56 seconds, and 475 new automated guided vehicles to deliver parts direct to the production line for the new model.