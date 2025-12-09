Britain's cheapest SUVs revealed
You don’t need a fortune to get behind the wheel of a shiny new SUV. We share 15 of the most affordable models on the market, and the best deal prices for each...
SUVs are the hot ticket item on the new car market right now, and it’s easy to see why. No other type of car manages to offer such a mix of attractive styling, a spacious interior and a commanding driving position.
Once upon a time, SUVs were viewed as luxury cars with prices to match. Today, however, it’s possible to buy an SUV for little more than a small car – especially if you take advantage of the hefty discounts offered by dealers up and down the country.
Of course, you can find the list prices and best deal prices for any model on our New Car Deals page. Here, however, we share a list of the 15 cheapest new SUVs and the lowest prices being offered by the dealers.
Strengths
- Tempting price tag
- Roomy rear seats
- Standard seven-year warranty
Weaknesses
- Unsettled ride
- Road noise
- MG's reliability record
Version 1.5 SE | List price £20,245 | Best price £17,490
While the MG ZS is the cheapest SUV you can buy, it’s certainly not the smallest. It’s actually longer than the Nissan Qashqai and, as a result, offers plenty of room for front and rear passengers alike. The 443-litre boot is also relatively capacious, although the Dacia Duster offers even more space.
The entry-level MG ZS comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine for reasonable, if not groundbreaking, performance. More expensive versions use a full hybrid setup with a 134bhp – enough for the ZS to accelerate from 0-62mph in 8.7sec. That’s faster than any Duster and about the same as a Ford Puma Ecoboost 155. Its official average fuel economy figure of 55.4mpg is frugal but the Renault Captur and Toyota Yaris Cross are even more economical.
The ZS is manoeuvrable around town and, when you pick up the pace, resists body lean around corners better than the Duster. Even so, vague steering and limited grip don’t inspire much confidence on twisty country roads. Firm suspension also gives the ZS a harsh ride, particularly around town.
Nevertheless, the MG ZS is certainly well-equipped for the money. The entry-level SE comes with 17in alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and keyless entry.
Despite already being the cheapest SUV on the market, some MG dealers are promoting discounts that lower the price of an entry-level ZS to less than £18,000, with mild hybrid models being advertised from about £19,000.
Read our full MG ZS review
Strengths
- Tidy handling
- Spacious and user-friendly interior
- Competitive list price
Weaknesses
- Some rivals have a bigger boot
- Occasionally jerky automatic gearbox
- No hybrid option
Version 1.0 TSI EVO S | List price £20,615 | Best price £14,995
Despite being one of the older small SUVs around, the Seat Arona is still worthy of your consideration, especially if you can find one with a substantial discount. There’s a range of petrol engines to choose from, with the cheapest Aronas using a 94bhp 1.0-litre unit that’s quicker to 62mph than a Renault Captur TCe 90 but still feels sluggish at low revs. The more expensive 113bhp 1.0-litre and 148bhp 1.5-litre engines offer strong performance, though.
Unusually for an affordable SUV, the Arona is particularly fun to drive, with less body lean than the Peugeot 2008. Even so, the Arona also has a more comfortable ride than the Ford Puma or Kia Stonic, although the Skoda Kamiq and VW T-Cross are even more supple. Every Arona has a reasonably slick gearbox; however, the automatic gearbox can be jerky in heavy traffic.
Despite its price, the Arona’s interior feels more solid than that of the Puma or Captur. All occupants will have a good amount of head room, although the Kamiq offers more leg room for rear passengers. Although not as large as the Puma, the Arona’s 400-litre boot is spacious enough for five carry-on cases and comes with a height-adjustable floor.
As standard, the entry-level S trim gets 16in alloy wheels, an 8.25in touchscreen and air conditioning. With a refreshed version of the Arona on the way, Seat dealers are selling the current version at substantially discounted prices. As a result, it’s possible to drive away in an entry-level Arona for less than £15,000. Even our recommended version – the 1.0 TSI 115 SE Technology – is available for as little as £17,000.
Read our full Seat Arona review
Strengths
- Cushy ride
- Competitive pricing
- Useable third-row seating
Weaknesses
- Hybrid engines could be smoother
- Rivals are quicker and sharper to drive
- Interior feels rather basic
Version 1.2 Turbo PLUS | List price £21,105 | Best price £19,389
Building on the pros and cons of the original, the latest Citroën C3 Aircross compares positively against many more expensive alternatives. Cheaper models use a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces a modest but ample 99bhp, whereas more expensive versions add mild hybrid technology to the mix for better performance and fuel economy – officially averaging 57.4mpg. If you’re looking to buy an electric SUV, there’s also the Citroën ë-C3 Aircross.
Unlike other Citroëns, the C3 Aircross has relatively firm suspension that gives it a ride that’s less settled at low speeds than the Dacia Duster. Even so, there’s not much body lean around tight bends, although the light steering doesn’t inspire much confidence when cornering at speed.
While the Fiat Grande Panda and Renault Captur have plusher interiors, the C3 Aircross is user-friendly and has more physical controls than the Ford Puma. Unusually for such a small SUV, the C3 Aircross is available as a seven-seater. There’s a decent amount of space for occupants in the front and middle rows, but adults sitting in the rear two seats will have limited leg room. What’s more, the rear seats limit the boot from a practical 460-litres in the five-seater version to just 330-litres in the seven-seater.
The entry-level C3 Aircross PLUS comes with 17in alloy wheels, a 10.25in touchscreen, automatic air conditioning, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera as standard.
Despite only recently launching in the UK, Citroën dealers are advertising substantial discounts on the C3 Aircross, with entry-level PLUS models available for less than £20,000. The fully-electric ë-C3 Aircross is being advertised with a similar discount, with a number of examples being available for less than £21,000.
Read our full Citroën C3 Aircross review
Strengths
- Punchy engines
- Plenty of standard kit
- Agile handling
Weaknesses
- Rivals have more flexible rear seats
- Firm ride
- Other small SUVs are more practical
Version 1.0T-GDi Pure | List price £21,795 | Best price £19,990
If you’re looking for an affordable SUV with a lengthy list of standard kit, the Kia Stonic might be for you. Even the entry-level Stonic Pure comes with 16in alloy wheels, a 12.3in touchscreen, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and automatic headlights. Every Stonic uses a 1.0-litre petrol engine, with more expensive models getting mild hybrid technology to give performance a slight boost.
While the Stonic’s ride is well-controlled, it’s not as cosseting as the Skoda Kamiq or Volkswagen T-Roc. Even so, there’s less body lean around bends than you’ll find in the Citroën C3 Aircross and, while the Ford Puma is more enjoyable on twisty roads, the Stonic’s steering is precise. You’ll encounter a fair amount of wind and road noise at motorway speeds, though.
In spite of the low price, the Stonic’s interior feels solid, although it uses lots of hard plastics. There’s plenty of space for front occupants but the Kamiq has more rear leg room. The Stonic’s 352-litre boot is also one of the smallest in its class.
A number of Kia dealers are currently promoting new Stonics at discounted prices, meaning it’s possible to get behind the wheel of an entry-level model for around £20,000.
Read our full Kia Stonic review
Strengths
- Cheap to buy and run
- Spacious boot
- 4x4 version is very capable off road
Weaknesses
- Some rivals are better to drive
- Lots of hard plastics inside
- Entry-level model is sparsely equipped
Version 1.2 TCe MHEV Expression| List price £21,820 | Best price £21,820
Since the original launched in 2012, millions of Dacia Dusters have been sold worldwide, with its low price appealing to many SUV buyers. Most versions use a 1.2 mild hybrid setup that helps the Duster reach 62mph in about 10 seconds (11.0sec for four-wheel drive models) – faster than the cheapest Kia Stonic or MG ZS. Spend a little extra, and you can also get a Duster with a 1.6-litre full hybrid setup that offers similar performance but slightly better fuel economy – officially averaging 55.3mpg.
Despite having slightly stiffer suspension than the previous version, the Duster has a reasonably comfortable ride, feeling more settled than the ZS. Even so, there’s little body lean; however, the Ford Puma offers more grip around bends. While both engine options are generally quiet on the move, there’s more audible road and wind noise inside the Duster compared with the Skoda Kamiq.
While the Duster’s interior isn’t as plush as that of the ZS or Kamiq, it features physical controls for the air conditioning. There’s a reasonable amount of space for front and rear passengers, and the Duster’s 517-litre boot (456 litres for four-wheel drive models and 430 litres for hybrid versions) is big by small SUV standards.
In entry-level Expression form, the Duster has 17in alloy wheels, a reversing camera and a 7.0in touchscreen. Unlike most of the SUVs you’ll see on this list, Dacia dealers aren’t offering large discounts on new Dusters – particularly for the entry-level Expression model. You might be able to save around £1000 on a more expensive trim level, though.
Read our full Dacia Duster review
Strengths
- Keen starting price
- Sliding rear seats
- Quiet cruiser
Weaknesses
- Cheap-feeling interior on lower trim levels
- TCe 90 petrol is quite slow
- No adjustable lumbar support
Version Captur TCe 115 Evolution | List price £22,495 | Best price £18,665
Undergoing substantial updates in 2024, the latest Renault Captur does a good job at competing against some of the most popular small SUVs on the market. The entry-level Captur uses a 1.0-litre petrol engine that takes 14.0sec to accelerate from 0-62mph – slower than any Ford Puma or Seat Arona. Fortunately, the Captur is also available as a full hybrid, which is notably quicker off the mark and can officially average 60.1mpg. That’s more than a Nissan Juke Hybrid but a Toyota Yaris Cross is even more frugal.
Soft suspension helps the Captur feel more comfortable than a Puma or Juke but the Skoda Kamiq is even more cosseting. While light steering helps to make the Captur easy to drive in the city, a wider-than-average turning circle means getting into tight spaces can be a challenge. There’s little road or wind noise at motorway speeds, though.
The Captur is one of the only small SUVs with sliding rear seats. Even so, with the seats slid all the way back, rear leg room is only decent rather than class-leading. The petrol-powered Captur’s 536 litre boot is impressive; however, this shrinks to just 326 litres in the hybrid model.
As standard, the entry-level Captur Evolution is fitted with 17in alloy wheels, a 10.4in touchscreen, a reversing camera and automatic climate control. Some dealers are advertising new Captur Evolutions from about £19,000, with our favourite version – the 1.0 TCe Techno – widely available for less than £20,000.
Read our full Renault Captur review
Strengths
- Competitive pricing
- Smart interior
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Thirsty petrol engine
- Fidgety ride
- Poor head room in the back
Version 1.6 TGDI Knight DCT | List price £23,990 | Best price £22,004
Despite undercutting key family SUV rivals, including the Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai, it comes with a sizable list of standard features. The entry-level Knight trim includes a pair of 12.25in displays, a cooled wireless phone charging pad, a 360-degree parking camera, a powered tailgate and an eight-speaker Sony sound system. All Omoda 5s use a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine, helping it accelerate from 0-62mph in about eight seconds – quicker than an entry-level MG HS or Qashqai. There’s also a fully-electric version, called the Omoda E5.
While the automatic gearbox often takes a moment to engage when accelerating from a standstill, it changes gears quickly on the move. Firm suspension means there’s little body lean around bends, although the Omoda 5 fidgets over bumps more than the Sportage does. What’s more, light steering doesn’t inspire confidence on twisty roads.
The Omoda 5’s interior looks classy and makes use of plush materials. There’s plenty of leg room for all five passengers, but rear head room is limited. The 307-litre boot is also much smaller than that of the Sportage or Qashqai, although it has a large opening for bulky items.
If you shop around, it’s possible to drive away in an entry-level Omoda 5 from as little as £22,000, with the even better-equipped Noble available for less than £26,000.
Read our full Omoda 5 review
Strengths
- Lots of passenger and boot space
- Competitive pricing
- Decent battery options
Weaknesses
- Average to drive
- Very low-rent interior
- Citroën has a longer warranty
Version 44kWh Design | List price £23,995 | Best price £18,995
Unusually, the all-electric version of Vauxhall’s small SUV is cheaper than the petrol-powered Frontera – and that’s before the government’s electric car grant and dealer discounts are considered. Two batteries are available, with cheaper Frontera Electrics using a 44kWh (usable capacity) unit that can officially cover 186 miles. With the 54kWh battery, this rises to 253 miles – about the same as the Citroën ë-C3 Aircross and Renault 4.
Performance from the 111bhp electric motor is sluggish by EV standards, but there’s enough punch to reach motorway speeds comfortably. The Frontera Electric soaks up bumps better than a Ford Puma Gen-E, but the ë-C3 Aircross is even more cosseting. There’s also a decent amount of grip around corners, but the Frontera Electric doesn’t handle as sharply as the R4.
Despite using precious little soft-touch materials, the Frontera’s interior is easy to use. There’s a good amount of head and leg room for five, but you’ll need to buy a petrol-powered Frontera if you want the option of seven seats. What’s more, while the 460-litre boot is larger than what you’ll find in the R4, the Puma Gen-E has even more space.
The entry-level Frontera Design comes as standard with 16in steel wheels, a 10.0in touchscreen, wireless phone charging and manual air conditioning. If this list was based on deal prices, the Frontera Electric would be even higher up, with some dealers advertising brand new models for less than £20,000.
Read our full Vauxhall Frontera Electric review
Strengths
- Lots of standard kit
- Interior is relatively roomy
- Five-year warranty
Weaknesses
- Inefficient engine
- Unintuitive infotainment
- Sloppy handling and jiggly ride in town
Version 1.5 K40 | List price £23,995 | Best price £23,194
Previously sold as a Ssangyong, the KGM Tivoli is one of the oldest small SUVs around but still has merits. Every Tivoli comes with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine which packs plenty of punch at low revs. However, an official average fuel economy figure of 40.1mpg is poor when compared with the Ford Puma and Kia Stonic.
Despite being smooth at motorway speeds, the Tivoli isn’t as composed over bumps around town as a Renault Captur or Skoda Kamiq. There’s also a considerable amount of body lean around corners which, combined with heavy and inconsistent steering, means the Tivoli isn’t as fun to drive as a Puma.
On a more positive note, the Tivoli has a high driving position and more rear passenger space than most small SUVs. The 427-litre boot is more than you’ll find in a Seat Arona, but the Duster and Puma offer even more. What’s more, while the Tivoli makes use of some plush materials and physical controls, the Nissan Juke’s interior feels more upmarket.
All Tivolis come with 18in alloy wheels, a 9.0in touchscreen, reversing camera, leather seats and dual-zone air conditioning as standard. Not many dealers are offering substantial discounts on the KGM Tivoli. Even so, you might be able to find examples with optional extras such as metallic paint thrown in at no extra charge.
Read our full KGM Tivoli review
Strengths
- Smart interior
- Good safety rating
- Lots of toys on our recommended trim
Weaknesses
- Choppy ride
- Claustrophobic in the rear seats
- Poor reliability record
Version 1.0 DIG-T Acenta Premium | List price £24,265 | Best price £20,530
The Nissan Juke is regularly one of Britain’s best-selling new cars, and it’s easy to see why. Cheaper versions use a 1.0-litre petrol engine which offers adequate performance and officially averages about 48mpg. You can also opt for the Juke Hybrid, which sprints from 0-62mph in 10.1sec – slightly slower than a Renault Captur E-Tech – and can officially manage up to 58.9mpg.
In either case, the Juke feels better tied down than a Captur around bends, although doesn’t feel as composed as a Ford Puma or Volkswagen T-Roc at speed. Moreover, the Juke tends to fidget over bumps, particularly if you choose the hybrid version. While the manual gearbox feels light, the seven-speed automatic gearbox can be clunky. The Juke is quieter on the move than a Toyota Yaris Cross, though.
The Juke’s interior feels particularly plush for a small SUV, with only the more expensive Audi Q2 feeling more upmarket. There’s enough leg room for front and rear passengers alike but rear head room is limited. While it’s not quite class-leading, the 422-litre boot is nearly as big as that of the larger Nissan Qashqai.
As standard, the entry-level Juke Acenta Premium comes with 17in alloy wheels, a reversing camera, a 12.3in touchscreen and air conditioning. Despite being a strong-seller, it’s possible to drive away in a new Nissan Juke from around £21,000, with our favourite N-Connecta trim being offered for about £1000 more.
Read our full Nissan Juke review
Strengths
- Comfortable ride
- Surprisingly spacious interior
- Cheap running costs
Weaknesses
- Rivals are more fun to drive
- So-so interior quality
- Reliability could be better
Version 1.0 TSI Life | List price £24,970 | Best price £21,249
Closely related to the Volkswagen Polo small car, the Taigo is sleeker than alternatives such as the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke. Most of the Taigo range uses a 1.0-litre petrol engine, offering either 127bhp or 146bhp, depending on the model. Both options offer reasonable performance, but the range-topping 1.5 TSI 150 is the quickest off the mark – sprinting from 0-62mph in 8.2sec.
While not as comfortable as the larger Volkswagen T-Roc, the Taigo soaks up bumps well while also remaining composed around corners. Even so, the light steering means the Taigo isn’t as fun on twisty country roads as a Puma. Instead, the Taigo is more at home cruising on the motorway, where you’ll encounter little road or wind noise.
Despite not being particularly eye-catching, the Taigo’s interior uses some plush materials and a reasonable number of physical buttons. Despite its low roof line, the Taigo has enough rear head room to accommodate tall adults and plenty of leg room all round. The 440-litre boot also beats the Seat Arona and Toyota Yaris Cross.
The Taigo Life comes equipped with 16in alloy wheels, an 8.0in touchscreen, automatic LED headlights and adaptive cruise control. It’s enough to make it our favourite version of the Taigo, particularly if you take advantage of dealer discounts, which can lower the price to less than £22,000.
Read our full Volkswagen Taigo review
Strengths
- High-quality interior plastics
- Cheaper than most rivals
- Even entry-level version is well equipped
Weaknesses
- Shallow boot hurts practicality
- Petrol engine can be noisy
- MG HS PHEV has a longer electric range
Version 1.6T Aspire DCT | List price £24,995 | Best price £23,465
Despite being priced in line with most small SUVs, the Chery Tiggo 7 is closer in size to the Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai. Cheaper versions of the Tiggo 7 use a 1.6-litre petrol engine that helps it accelerate from 0-62mph in 9.4sec. That’s faster than an entry-level Qashqai but an MG HS is even quicker off the mark. You can also opt for a plug-in hybrid that’s slightly faster and can officially manage 56 miles on electric power alone.
The Tiggo 7 has a smoother ride than the HS; however, body lean is minimal around tight corners. Overly-light steering means it's not as agile as a Ford Kuga or Sportage, though. What’s more, in the pure petrol model, the engine can be louder than what you’ll encounter in most family SUVs when accelerating.
Inside, the Tiggo 7 feels just as plush as the HS, with a good amount of plush materials. There’s plenty of head and leg room for all five occupants, but the 426-litre boot is smaller than what the Hyundai Tucson or HS offer.
In cheapest Aspire form, the Tiggo 7 comes with 18in alloy wheels, a 12.3in touchscreen, dual-zone climate control and a reversing camera. Even though it’s one of the newest cars on this list, some dealers are already promoting Tiggo 7s for less than £24,000, with the PHEV version available from around £28,000.
Read our full Chery Tiggo 7 review
Strengths
- Cheap to buy and run
- Comfortable and composed on the road
- Huge inside and filled with practical features
Weaknesses
- Interior is as cheap as it gets in its class
- Disappointing safety rating
- Rivals are more refined
Version 1.2 TCe MHEV Expression | List price £25,215 | Best price £24,720
As the name would suggest, the Bigster is an upscaled version of the Dacia Duster small SUV and has the same focus on offering value for money. Like the Duster, cheaper versions of the Bigster use a 1.2-litre petrol engine with mild hybrid technology and optional four-wheel drive. It offers decent performance, reaching 62mph in around 10 seconds, while officially averaging about 50mpg. Nevertheless, for the best economy, the Bigster is also available as a full hybrid that can officially manage 58.0mpg.
The Bigster’s relatively firm suspension helps it to stay composed around bends but results in a less comfortable ride than you get in a Kia Sportage or Skoda Karoq. Even so, the light steering is better suited to city driving rather than B-road blasts. What’s more, like the smaller Duster, there’s a fair amount of road and wind noise at speed.
Plush materials are few and far between inside the Bigster, particularly compared with the MG HS. Nevertheless, there’s plenty of space for front and rear passengers and a massive 667-litre boot (down to 629 litres on the Mild Hybrid 130 and 612 litres on the Hybrid 155).
The Bigster Expression comes with 17in alloy wheels, a 10.1in touchscreen, automatic dual-zone climate control and a multi-view parking camera. Like the smaller Duster, you’re unlikely to find a substantial discount on an entry-level Bigster. Even so, our recommended version – the Mild Hybrid 140 Journey – is available from about £26,000, about £1000 under list price.
Read our full Dacia Bigster review
Strengths
- Remarkably roomy rear seats
- Huge boot by class standards
- Comfortable ride
Weaknesses
- No sliding or reclining rear seats
- Not especially well equipped
- Other small SUVs have higher driving positions
Version 1.0 TSI SE Edition | List price £25,520 | Best price £20,520
Despite often being overlooked in favour of more popular rivals, such as the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke, the Skoda Kamiq is an impressive all rounder. While the cheapest Kamiqs can feel rather sluggish at low revs, the 113bhp version of the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol units offer good performance.
Whatever’s under the bonnet, the Kamiq soaks up potholes better than a Juke, Renault Captur or Seat Aronal. Around town, the Kamiq benefits from a tight turning circle and light steering. It’s not as sharp as the Puma at speed, though. What’s more, at motorway speeds, you’ll likely encounter some wind and road noise.
A mid-life update considerably improved the Kamiq’s interior, which now features plenty of soft-touch materials. It’s just as spacious as before, though, with more rear leg room than the Puma, Arona or Volkswagen T-Roc. The 400-litre boot is also larger than most small SUVs, including the Lexus LBX.
The cheapest Kamiq SE Edition is fitted with 17in alloy wheels, a reversing camera, rear parking sensors, a 10.25in touchscreen and climate control. It’s our favourite version of the Kamiq, especially given dealer discounts can lower the price to less than £21,000.
Read our full Skoda Kamiq review
Strengths
- Relatively smooth ride
- Composed handling
- Low CO2 emissions
Weaknesses
- Low driving position won’t appeal to everyone
- Interior is far from plush
- No flexible seating options
Version 1.0 T-GDi Advance | List price £25,925 | Best price £19,283
Not all SUVs need to be high and mighty, and the Hyundai Bayon proves this. Compared with the Ford Puma and Volkswagen T-Cross, the Bayon is shorter in height, making it more aerodynamic. All Bayons use a 1.0-litre petrol engine that helps it sprint from 0-62mph in 11.3sec – slower than the Puma or Peugeot 2008. It is reasonably economical, though, officially averaging 51.4mpg.
Thanks to softer than average suspension, the Bayon is more cosseting than the Puma, although the T-Cross is smoother still. A low centre of gravity helps to prevent body lean around corners, while the steering feels precise. Even so, it doesn’t feel quite so agile on twisty roads as a Puma does.
Despite using lots of hard plastics, the Bayon’s interior is smart and offers plenty of head and leg room for front and rear passengers alike. The Bayon’s 334-litre boot is good by small SUV standards but the Puma and Kamiq can fit more luggage.
All Stonics come as standard with a tilt and slide glass sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, heated front seats and a wireless phone charging pad. Some Hyundai dealers are offering new Bayons for less than £20,000, with our favourite Premium version being available from £23,000.