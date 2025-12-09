Britain's cheapest SUVs revealed

Version 1.5 SE | List price £20,245 | Best price £17,490

While the MG ZS is the cheapest SUV you can buy, it’s certainly not the smallest. It’s actually longer than the Nissan Qashqai and, as a result, offers plenty of room for front and rear passengers alike. The 443-litre boot is also relatively capacious, although the Dacia Duster offers even more space.

The entry-level MG ZS comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine for reasonable, if not groundbreaking, performance. More expensive versions use a full hybrid setup with a 134bhp – enough for the ZS to accelerate from 0-62mph in 8.7sec. That’s faster than any Duster and about the same as a Ford Puma Ecoboost 155. Its official average fuel economy figure of 55.4mpg is frugal but the Renault Captur and Toyota Yaris Cross are even more economical.

The ZS is manoeuvrable around town and, when you pick up the pace, resists body lean around corners better than the Duster. Even so, vague steering and limited grip don’t inspire much confidence on twisty country roads. Firm suspension also gives the ZS a harsh ride, particularly around town.

Nevertheless, the MG ZS is certainly well-equipped for the money. The entry-level SE comes with 17in alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and keyless entry.

Despite already being the cheapest SUV on the market, some MG dealers are promoting discounts that lower the price of an entry-level ZS to less than £18,000, with mild hybrid models being advertised from about £19,000.

