The best SUV discounts

If you're in the market for a new car, you want to pay the lowest price possible. And the good news is that by buying through What Car? you'll get a great deal on a new 73-plate car – without the hassle of haggling.

Our free online New Car Deals service links you to dealers who are ready to offer a great deal based on our Target Price data.

Target Price is the most our team of mystery shoppers think you should pay for a new, factory-ordered car, based on their everyday haggling. Dealers using our system are encouraged to match or beat the Target Price – and if they don't, we'll highlight it to them and you, and if necessary do all we can to find a dealer who will.