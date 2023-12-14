The best SUV discounts
Save thousands with our 73-plate SUV Target Price deals, which are available exclusively through our What Car? New Car Deals service...
If you're in the market for a new car, you want to pay the lowest price possible. And the good news is that by buying through What Car? you'll get a great deal on a new 73-plate car – without the hassle of haggling.
Our free online New Car Deals service links you to dealers who are ready to offer a great deal based on our Target Price data.
Target Price is the most our team of mystery shoppers think you should pay for a new, factory-ordered car, based on their everyday haggling. Dealers using our system are encouraged to match or beat the Target Price – and if they don't, we'll highlight it to them and you, and if necessary do all we can to find a dealer who will.
The models featured here include family SUVs that are spacious and practical, making it easy to get child seats, buggies and other paraphernalia in and out. You get a good view from the driving seat, too: their high seating positions allow you to see over the top of most regular hatchback and saloon family cars.
If you find a car you're interested in, simply click on the relevant link to find out more. All prices are correct at the time of writing.
How to buy a new car with What Car? >>
Browse our New Car Deals >>
Alfa Romeo Tonale
What Car? deal: Save £1657 on a 1.5 MHEV Ti, or save up to £1909 on the Alfa Romeo Tonale range | Target Price £38,363 | Target PCP £377 per month
Despite being a family SUV, the Alfa Romeo Tonale offers sharp looks and fun hatchback-like handling. Our favourite engine is the 148bhp 1.5-litre hybrid, which offers sufficient performance and efficiency. It's our pick of the range on account of it being cheaper and smoother to drive than the plug-in hybrid (although it's still not as refined as it should be for a car with a premium badge).
Talk to trusted dealers about our Alfa Romeo Tonale Target Price deal >>
See more Alfa Romeo Tonale deals >>
See our Alfa Romeo Tonale leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth Alfa Romeo Tonale review >>
BMW iX
What Car? deal: Save £5944 on an xDrive50 M Sport, or save up to £7113 on the BMW iX range | Target Price £98,341 | Target PCP £962 per month
The iX is one of the most luxurious electric SUVs you can buy. As soon as you step inside you're greeted with a wide range of materials, including leather, wood and recycled plastics. Plus, there's plenty of visual appeal and it's very spacious. Our favourite version is the xDrive50 with its official range of 383 miles.
Talk to trusted dealers about our BMW iX Target Price deal >>
See more BMW iX deals >>
See our BMW iX leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth BMW iX review >>
Citroën C3 Aircross
What Car? deal: Save £1221 on a 1.2 PureTech 110 Max, or save up to £1322 on the Citroën C3 Aircross range | Target Price £21,079 | Target PCP £239 per month
The C3 Aircross is a good small SUV if practicality is a priority. Our favourite Max model comes with a sliding rear bench seat, which allows you to choose between boot space or leg room. Other standard equipment with Max include automatic LED headlights, a head-up display and a folding front passenger seat.
Talk to trusted dealers about our Citroën C3 Aircross Target Price deal >>
See more Citroën C3 Aircross deals >>
See our Citroën C3 Aircross leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth Citroën C3 Aircross review >>
Cupra Formentor
What Car? deal: Save £1655 on a 1.5 TSI 150 V1, or save up to £3233 on the Cupra Formentor range | Target Price £29,645 | Target PCP £346 per month
The Formentor is essentially a sporty version of the Seat Ateca (both cars share the same underpinnings). And despite its coupé SUV looks, it's actually a practical offering with its spacious interior and big boot. Our favourite engine is the entry-level 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol unit; it's more than quick enough for most needs and not too expensive to run. If you do want something that's quicker (and more thirsty), there's also a 306bhp 2.0-litre engine.
Talk to trusted dealers about our Cupra Formentor Target Price deal >>
See more Cupra Formentor deals >>
See our Cupra Formentor leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth Cupra Formentor review >>
Dacia Duster
What Car? deal: Save £329 on a 1.3 TCe 130 Expression, or save up to £412 on the Dacia Duster range | Target Price £19,366 | Target PCP £241 per month
It may be one of the cheapest SUVs on this list, but there's still plenty to like about the value-oriented Duster. For one thing, it's hard to believe you can get such a spacious car for so little money, and thanks to its efficient engine it shouldn't cost you much to run either. Expression trim is fairly well equipped for the money, and comes with heated electric door mirrors, a central armrest and an 8.0in touchscreen as standard.
Talk to trusted dealers about our Dacia Duster Target Price deal >>
See more Dacia Duster deals >>
See our Dacia Duster leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth Dacia Duster review >>
Ford Puma ST
What Car? deal: Save £2186 on the 1.5 EcoBoost ST [Performance Pack], or save up to £2374 on the Ford Puma range | Target Price £30,924 | Target PCP £307 per month
Our 2023 Sports SUV of the Year, the Puma ST is everything a fast Ford should be. It's fun, practical and fantastic value, plus it's one of the few sports SUVs that you can buy with a manual gearbox. For the best thrills, we think it's worth specifying the optional Performance Pack; it adds sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, launch control and a limited-slip differential (which improves traction when cornering).
Talk to trusted dealers about our Ford Puma ST Target Price deal >>
See more Ford Puma deals >>
See our Ford Puma leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth Ford Puma ST review >>
Honda ZR-V
What Car? deal: Save £1344 on a 2.0 eHEV Elegance, or save up to £1461 on the Honda ZR-V range | Target Price £38,151 | Target PCP £437 per month
There's a lot to like about the Honda ZR-V. It's efficient, plush inside and good to drive, plus it's surprisingly capable in the corners. All versions are well equipped, too; this entry-level Elegance trim comes with two-zone climate control, heated front seats and adaptive cruise control as standard.
Talk to trusted dealers about our Honda ZR-V Target Price deal >>
See more Honda ZR-V deals >>
See our Honda ZR-V leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth Honda ZR-V review >>
Jaguar E-Pace
What Car? deal: Save £1259 on a D200 R-Dynamic S, or save up to £1611 on the Jaguar E-Pace range | Target Price £41,926 | Target PCP £488 per month
The E-Pace is Jaguar's smallest SUV. Beneath the surface, it's based on the same underpinnings as the Range Rover Evoque, which means you get a similar line up of engines. Our favourite is the 201bhp 2.0-litre diesel unit, which provides plenty of oomph and reasonable running costs. Other strengths include a generous equipment list and a good driving position.
Talk to trusted dealers about our Jaguar E-Pace Target Price deal >>
See more Jaguar E-Pace deals >>
See our Jaguar E-Pace leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth Jaguar E-Pace review >>
Kia Sorento
What Car? deal: Save £2235 on a 1.6 T-GDi HEV Edition, or save up to £2672 on the Kia Sorento range | Target Price £48,820 | Target PCP £591 per month
The Sorento offers a big boot, space for seven and a long warranty. This hybrid version should also help to keep running costs in check, while every Sorento is well equipped. This Edition trim, for instance, comes with leather upholstery, a customisable head-up display and ventilated front seats as standard.
Talk to trusted dealers about our Kia Sorento Target Price deal >>
See more Kia Sorento deals >>
See our Kia Sorento leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth Kia Sorento review >>
Mazda MX-30 R-EV
What Car? deal: Save £936 on a R-EV Prime Line, or save up to £2497 on the Mazda MX-30 range | Target Price £30,314 | Target PCP £339 per month
The MX-30 R-EV is a range-extender plug-in hybrid, so it fixes the issue of range with the fully electric MX-30. In other areas, it's pleasing to drive, well equipped and plush inside for the money. Our favourite trim is the entry-level Prime-Line, which includes adaptive cruise control and automatic wipers as standard.
Talk to trusted dealers about our Mazda MX-30 Target Price deal >>
See more Mazda MX-30 deals >>
See our Mazda MX-30 leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth Mazda MX-30 review >>
MG ZS
What Car? deal: Save £1515 on an 1.5 VTi-Tech Excite, or save up to £2151 on the MG ZS range | Target Price £16,305 | Target PCP £196 per month
If you're looking for an SUV that won't cost you a lot to buy, then the ZS is worth looking at. It's cheaper than most rivals, has good space for rear passengers and comes with the reassurance of a seven-year warranty. Excite trim is fairly well equipped, and includes LED headlights, air-conditioning and cruise control as standard.
Talk to trusted dealers about our MG ZS Target Price deal >>
See more MG ZS deals >>
See our MG ZS leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth MG ZS review >>
Nissan Qashqai
What Car? deal: Save £3264 on a 1.3 DiG-T MH N-Connecta, or up to £4366 on the Nissan Qashqai range | Target Price £28,626 | Target PCP £286 per month
The old Nissan Qashqai was a big-selling family SUV, and this latest version is continuing that trend. It's a good all-rounder, being practical by class standards, plus it has a great driving position and a smart interior. This N-Connecta version is our pick, and includes a 12.3in digital driver's display, keyless entry and dual-zone climate control as standard.
Talk to trusted dealers about our Nissan Qashqai Target Price deal >>
See more Nissan Qashqai deals >>
See our Nissan Qashqai leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth Nissan Qashqai review >>
Peugeot 2008
What Car? deal: Save £2441 on a 1.2 PureTech 130 Allure, or up to £2898 on the Peugeot 2008 range | Target Price £24,929 | Target PCP £278 per month
Peugeot's take on the small SUV offers a classy interior, plenty of standard kit and cheap running costs. It's let down by heavy depreciation and a high price, however, which is why our discount is worth paying attention to. Allure trim is our recommended trim and includes tinted rear windows and automatic wipers as standard.
Talk to trusted dealers about our Peugeot 2008 Target Price deal >>
See more Peugeot 2008 deals >>
See our Peugeot 2008 leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth Peugeot 2008 review >>
Renault Austral
What Car? deal: Save £2364 on a 1.2 E-Tech FHEV Techno, or up to £2678 on the Renault Austral range | Target Price £32,332 | Target PCP £338 per month
Looking for an efficient family SUV? Then how about a Renault Austral, which achieved an impressive 49.4mpg during our real-world fuel economy test (that's more than a Kia Sportage hybrid could manage). It's also a well equipped choice; this entry-level Techno version comes with full LED headlights, a head-up display and ambient interior lighting as standard.
Talk to trusted dealers about our Renault Austral Target Price deal >>
See more Renault Austral deals >>
See our Renault Austral leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth Renault Austral review >>
Seat Tarraco
What Car? deal: Save £3654 on a 1.5 TSI 150 SE, or save up to £3838 on the Seat Tarraco range | Target Price £29,761 | Target PCP £373 per month
The Tarraco is a 7-seater that builds on the success of the Seat Arona and Seat Ateca by being good to drive, well equipped and composed in the corners. It isn't the most practical choice in the market, but it is good value. This entry-level SE trim comes with LED headlights, three-zone climate control and automatic wipers as standard.
Talk to trusted dealers about our Seat Tarraco Target Price deal >>
See more Seat Tarraco deals >>
See our Seat Tarraco leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth Seat Tarraco review >>
Skoda Karoq
What Car? deal: Save £1685 on a 1.5 TSI 150 SE L, or save up to £2577 on the Skoda Karoq range | Target Price £29,870 | Target PCP £334 per month
The Karoq combines superb space with a comfortable ride, plus it's available with useful features such as a digital driver's display and gesture control. SE L is the mid-level trim, and includes keyless entry, all-round parking sensors and a rear-view camera as standard. We also rate the 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine very highly on account of its refined nature and punchy performance.
Talk to trusted dealers about our Skoda Karoq Target Price deal >>
See more Skoda Karoq deals >>
See our Skoda Karoq leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth Skoda Karoq review >>
Suzuki Vitara
What Car? deal: Save £3353 on a 1.4 Boosterjet 48V Hybrid SZ-T, or save up to £3447 on the Suzuki Vitara range | Target Price £21,496 | Target PCP £264 per month
The Vitara can represent real value for money, thanks to its spacious interior and high level of standard equipment. For the best value, we think the entry-level SZ-T makes the most sense; it comes with a reversing camera and tinted rear windows as standard. Elsewhere, the Vitrara is spacious and relatively efficient, but it does feel cheap in places.
Talk to trusted dealers about our Suzuki Vitara Target Price deal >>
See more Suzuki Vitara deals >>
See our Suzuki Vitara leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth Suzuki Vitara review >>
Toyota bZ4X
What Car? deal: Save £2825 on a FWD Motion, or up to £3115 on the Toyota bZ4X range | Target Price £47,085 | Target PCP £399 per month
Toyota only makes one electric car – the bZ4X. And as they go, it's a fine all-rounder that's good to drive, spacious and refined. Even though you can get a dual-motor four-wheel drive model that's actually quite good off-road, we think the front-wheel-drive model is the one to go for; it can manage 317 miles officially thanks to its 71.4kWh (usable) battery.
Talk to trusted dealers about our Toyota bZ4X Target Price deal >>
See more Toyota bZ4X deals >>
See our Toyota bZ4X leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth Toyota bZ4X review >>
Vauxhall Grandland
What Car? deal: Save £4754 on a 1.2 Turbo GS, or save up to £5717 on the Vauxhall Grandland range | Target Price £27,126 | Target PCP £292 per month
The largest Vauxhall SUV is based on the Peugeot 3008 and offers many of the same comfort and practicality benefits. It drives fairly well, too, and has enough space for most families. Our recommended engine is the 1.2-litre petrol unit, which produces 128bhp. Performance is plentiful, plus it helps keep the price down.
Talk to trusted dealers about our Vauxhall Grandland Target Price deal >>
See more Vauxhall Grandland deals >>
See our Vauxhall Grandland leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth Vauxhall Grandland review >>
Volkswagen T-Roc
What Car? deal: Save £1401 on a 1.0 TSI 110 Life, or save up to £2230 on the Volkswagen T-Roc range | Target Price £26,414 | Target PCP £265 per month
Volkswagen was quite late to the small SUV party, but the T-Roc is an excellent choice if you want something capable. It's good to drive, comfortable and smart inside. Plus, if you stick to the lower trim levels, it's brilliant value. For instance, this entry-level Life trim comes with a digital driver's display, automatic wipers and adaptive cruise control as standard.
Talk to trusted dealers about our Volkswagen T-Roc Target Price deal >>
See more Volkswagen T-Roc deals >>
See our Volkswagen T-Roc leasing deals >>
Read our in-depth Volkswagen T-Roc review >>
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: All our New Car Deals >>
