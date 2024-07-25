Best used Volvos

The Volvo XC40 mixes generous passenger space and a practical boot with a very classy interior, a remarkably smooth ride and top-notch safety. It's available with a wide variety of engines, too, including petrols, diesels and hybrids. You can even have it as an electric car.

Used prices are very reasonable and, aided by its seven-year-plus production run and immense popularity, the XC40 is a common sight on used car forecourts.

We found: 2021 Volvo XC40 1.5 T3 Momentum, 40,000 miles, £18,799

Read our full used Volvo XC40 review

Search for a used Volvo XC40 for sale