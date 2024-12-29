Best used 4x4s 2023 (and one to avoid)

Buyers of SUVs and off-roaders expect a lot from their cars: comfort, practicality, a commanding driving position and, in many cases, the added security and off-road potential that comes with four-wheel drive.

All of the models we present here deliver these things but to varying degrees. Some have seven seats, while others provide incredible ability when conditions get tough. But whatever you're after from your 4x4, you'll find something in this top 10 to meet your needs. We're kicking off with the very best used 4x4 you can buy: the Audi Q7.

Interested in buying a used Audi Q7, or any of the other cars listed here? Visit our Used Cars For Sale pages to find lots of cars listed at great prices.