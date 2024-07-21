The 10 slowest-depreciating SUVs

Model 4.0 TFSI V8 S | List price £185,651 | 36k/3yr resale value £134,775 | Price drop £50,876 | Retained value 72.6%

The outrageous, angular Lamborghini Urus has unmistakable looks and is enormous fun to drive, thanks to its thunderous V8 engine which gives you 657bhp to play with – that's enough grunt to haul this SUV to 62mph in just 3.5sec, or 3.3sec if you go for the more extreme Performante version.

Standard-fit air suspension helps to iron out the worst lumps and bumps of UK roads, but the Urus is more fidgety than the Bentley Bentayga. Four-wheel steering helps you to place this enormous car in car parks and tight city streets, though, as well as increasing agility at higher speeds.

Inside you'll find lots of premium materials, an infotainment system that's fairly easy to get along with, and good space for your family and their luggage. Given all that, plus the appeal of the Lamborghini badge, it's no surprise that the Urus extremely desirable, which is why it retains more of its value over three years than any other SUV on sale today.

Although its hangs on to the best percentage of its original value, it's worth bearing in mind that because you're paying so much in the first place, the hit in depreciation still equates to a lot of money – you could buy a mid-range Range Rover Evoque with the value the Urus will lose over three years, for example.

Read our in-depth Lamborghini Urus review