Honda CR-V Hybrid long-term test

Beyond luggage capacity, having lots of interior space is important for long-distance comfort, and the CR-V’s airy proportions allowed the crew to move around freely without bashing themselves or their cameras into the person in the neighbouring seat. Plus, the large side windows proved to be great portals for shooting out from. Speaking of which, there was a big cheer of appreciation for the fact that both the front and (outer) rear seats are heated. They warm up quickly and are powerful enough to fend off the chill when having to drive with a window down. The justification for upgrading to range-topping Advance trim was definitely proved over the two days.

Meanwhile, with an indicated 41.2mpg for this trip, the CR-V appears to be more efficient on motorways than a Kia Sorento hybrid I recently borrowed, which managed 37.8mpg. And the CR-V’s 57-litre fuel tank proved large enough for us to not have to resort to frequent fuel stops. Any shortcomings? Well, the ride isn’t as supple as that of a Citroen C5 Aircross, so the gimbal stabilising the camera was having to work quite hard to keep the footage steady.

And while the CR-V’s strong electric motors mean it has little trouble keeping up with traffic in town, it does start to run out of puff when trying to get up to motorway speeds while heavily loaded. With the hybrid system producing the same 181bhp as it does in the Honda Civic hatchback, it’s understandable that my CR-V’s chunky 1818kg weight (285kg more than the Civic's) has dulled the performance. Has it dulled my view of the CR-V, though? No, this family SUV is still proving to be very easy to live with.