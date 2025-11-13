Ford to introduce hands-free autonomous driving across four UK models

Ford will fit four more of its UK models with its BlueCruise ‘hands-off’ autonomous driving system from 2026.

The system is currently the only level two-plus autonomous system to have been approved as legal here in the UK, and until now it was available exclusively on the Ford Mustang Mach-E. From spring next year, it will be expanded to the Puma and its electric equivalent, the Puma Gen-E, as well as the Kuga and the Ranger PHEV.

BlueCruise is described by Ford as “hands-off, eyes-on”, meaning the car can take control of its steering, acceleration, braking, lane positioning and keeping safe distances in approved areas, while allowing the driver to take their hands off the wheel as long as they continue to watch the road. These areas are called “Blue Zones” and they currently cover 95% of the UK’s motorways.