Ford to introduce hands-free autonomous driving across four UK models
Ford’s BlueCruise tech will be available on four models – including the best-selling Puma – from next year...
Ford will fit four more of its UK models with its BlueCruise ‘hands-off’ autonomous driving system from 2026.
The system is currently the only level two-plus autonomous system to have been approved as legal here in the UK, and until now it was available exclusively on the Ford Mustang Mach-E. From spring next year, it will be expanded to the Puma and its electric equivalent, the Puma Gen-E, as well as the Kuga and the Ranger PHEV.
BlueCruise is described by Ford as “hands-off, eyes-on”, meaning the car can take control of its steering, acceleration, braking, lane positioning and keeping safe distances in approved areas, while allowing the driver to take their hands off the wheel as long as they continue to watch the road. These areas are called “Blue Zones” and they currently cover 95% of the UK’s motorways.
In other words, it’s a highly advanced version of adaptive cruise control systems offered by most manufacturers nowadays including Ford, but with the added extra of letting the driver go hands-free. It works using a number of radars and cameras to track other vehicles, lane markings and speed limit signs. It also monitors drivers using a camera that tracks your eye gaze and head position, to make sure you don’t take your eyes off the road.
To benefit from BlueCruise, buyers will need to specify the additional Driver Assistance Pack when purchasing their new Ford, and will need a BlueCruise subscription, which currently costs £17.99 per month for the Mustang Mach-E.
It’s not confirmed whether Ford will be able to retrofit the system onto existing models – though we suspect it’s unlikely to be an option.
"We're committed to putting cutting-edge technology in the hands of more drivers," said Torsten Way, Ford Europe's software manager. "With BlueCruise now available on five vehicle lines in Europe, we're helping make hands-free highway driving accessible to a wider array of customers."
