The best 7-seat cars in 2024 – and the ones to avoid

Best 7-seat cars 2024 – and the ones to avoid

If you need a car with seven seats, your range of options is wider than you might think, so how do you decide which is best for your big family trips?

Well, it's important to consider whether you'll be carrying seven people daily, whether you'll need a large boot and seven seats at the same time, and whether you'd prefer the raised driving position of an SUV or something lower and more hatchback-like.

While that's a lot to take into consideration, our road testers have done all the hard work for you. As well as finding out which are the best seven-seaters to drive, they’ve also compared how they measure up in terms of space for people and luggage. It won't surprise you to learn that our reader data suggests that interior space is the most important factor in this class, with boot space and a comfortable driving position also ranking as important for potential buyers.

After much deliberation, our expert reviewers have concluded that the best seven-seater in the UK is the Hyundai Santa Fe.

Read on to discover why, and learn more about the top 10 seven-seat cars and SUVs (plus one model we'd avoid). You can click on the relevant link to read our full review, or look for the best prices by searching our seven-seater deals pages.

