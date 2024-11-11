NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Slideshow
The best-selling cars in the UK
slideshow

The best-selling cars in the UK

The number of new cars registered last month was down compared with October 2023, but the best-selling models still left showrooms in their thousands – what were they?...

Author Avatar
by
Eleanor Cooper
Published11 November 2024
Best-selling cars in the UK: new car sales fall in October
Dealership featuring Mercedes E-Class
Red Peugeot 208 front right driving
Peugeot 208 interior dashboard
MG HS Trophy front right driving
MG HS Trophy dashboard
Nissan Qashqai front right driving
Nissan Qashqai dashboard
Toyota Yaris front right driving
Toyota Yaris interior dashboard
Ford Kuga front left driving
Ford Kuga dashboard
Volkswagen Tiguan front cornering blue
Volkswagen Tiguan dashboard
Volvo XC40 front cornering grey
Volvo XC40 dashboard
Mini Cooper front right driving
Mini Cooper front seats
Ford Puma front left cornering blue ST Line
Ford Puma interior dashboard
Kia Sportage front right driving
Kia Sportage dashboard
Image 1 of 21

The number of new cars sold in the UK in October fell compared with the same month last year, new figures have revealed.

Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reveals that a total of 144,288 new cars were registered last month – 6% down on October 2023.

While sales from company car fleets and businesses helped to drive growth in the new car market in September, both sectors slowed in October, declining by 1.7% and 12.8% respectively. Sales from private buyers continued to dwindle, too, accounting for just 38.8% of the market share.

The only vehicle type that recorded growth in October was fully electric cars, which were up 24.5% to account for 20.7% of the market – meaning one-in-five new cars sold in October was fully electric.

The recent Government budget has re-confirmed the ban on new petrol and diesel car sales as being introduced from 2030. This, along with a gradual hike in the road taxes for hybrid and combustion-engined cars, and the ZEV mandate, which requires car makers to sell a certain percentage of electric cars in the years leading up to 2030, is expected to continue to fuel electric car growth.

Despite this, petrol cars remained the go-to fuel choice for the majority of buyers in October, with 55.2% of the market share. Meanwhile, diesel sales fell by 20.5% compared with last year, with just 8961 being registered.

But which models were the biggest sellers in October? Below we've listed the top 10. And if you like the look of any of them, just follow the links to read more or see how much you can save with our New Car Deals service.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Most-reliable-electric-cars-header-2024-BMW-i4-and-Cupra-Born
Feature

What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable electric cars

What Car? December issue cover
News

New issue of What Car? magazine on sale now

Dacia Bigster front driving blue
News

Dacia Bigster: exclusive reader test team event

Vauxhall Movano Hydrogen at motor show
News

Vauxhall Movano Hydrogen: 311 mile range for new fuel cell van

Top 10 used electric cars
Slideshow

Best used electric cars

Stellantis vans
News

Revised Stellantis vans place focus on electric power

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSOIMPACTREPORT