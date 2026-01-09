Best used luxury cars for £10,000

If you have a budget of £10,000 to spend on a brand new car, your options, quite literally, are zero. The used market is a very different story, though, with even luxury cars (and a few luxury SUVs) available for that aforementioned amount of cash.

Sure, they won't be the latest, flashiest cars in the class – for instance, they might ask you to put up with some dated tech. However, you'll struggle to find such reasonably priced opulence anywhere else. Our top 10 recommendations are as follows – all of which can be found via our used cars for sale pages.

