LATEST DEALS:

Home
Slideshow
Best used SUVs for less than £10,000
slideshow

Best used SUVs for less than £10,000

You don't need a big budget to get a desirable, family-friendly SUV. Here we count down the top 10 you can buy used for less than £10,000...

Author Avatar
by
Mark Pearson
Published26 July 2024
Best used SUVs for less than £10,000
Used SUVs
Renault Kadjar front cornering
Renault Kadjar dash
Used Nissan Qashqai
Nissan Qashqai hatchback (14 - present)
Used Ford Kuga 13-20 front
Used Ford Kuga 13-20 dash
Used Renault Captur 13-present
Used Renault Captur 13-present
New Kia Picanto X-Line and Vauxhall Viva Rocks vs Suzuki Ignis
New Kia Picanto X-Line and Vauxhall Viva Rocks vs Suzuki Ignis
Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-5 12-17 interior
Dacia Duster front corner
Dacia Duster interior
Used Suzuki Vitara 15-present
Used Suzuki Vitara 15-present
Used Hyundai Tucson (2015-present)
Used Hyundai Tucson (2015-present)
Kia Sportage
Kia Sportage steering wheel
Used Vauxhall Mokka X 16-present
Image 1 of 22

So you fancy the on-trend practicality of an SUV but can't commit to a huge spend? Don't worry, there are still many used examples to choose from at surprisingly modest prices. Here, we’ve picked out SUVs of varying sizes that we think will fit a variety of different bills, all for an upper price limit of £10,000.

You can choose from SUVs both big and small, depending on your needs, but whatever the dimensions there are many qualities that all these cars share, including a spacious and versatile interior and a relaxing drive. But which models made the list? Here are the top 10...

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Best
Top 10s >
Best ofNew MG 4 vs New Renault Megane E-Tech vs Cupra Born triple header

Best small electric cars 2024 - the top 10, plus one to avoid

Think going electric has to be expensive? Well, the best small EVs prove otherwise, but which models are we talking about, and which one should you avoid at all costs?

Long term tests >
FeatureFord Ranger Raptor with Max standing on it

Ford Ranger Raptor long-term test

In theory it's a lean, mean working machine, but we're living with the ultimate version of Ford's Ranger pick-up truck to see if it lives up to the hype

New car group tests >
FeatureMini Countryman vs Volkswagen Tiguan vs Volvo XC40 fronts static

New Mini Countryman and new Volkswagen Tiguan vs Volvo XC40

Mini and Volkswagen have conjured up new models to take on Volvo’s family SUV stalwart, the XC40. Let’s see if this spells a changing of the guard

News and advice
Jaguar I-pace electric SUV with 2024 depreciation graph
Best of

The 10 fastest-depreciating SUVs

BMW X5 gear lever
Advice

Automatic gearboxes - everything you need to know

Red Toyota Aygo X cornering with Target Price logo
News

Deal of the Day: Buy a new Toyota Aygo X for £153 per month

Best used Volvos
Best of

Best used Volvos

Best used cars for learner drivers
Best of

Best used cars for learner drivers

MOT testing centre
Feature

MOT testers pass 2.9 million unroadworthy cars

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO