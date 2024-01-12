2024 Car of the Year Awards: the best cars in every class revealed >>

Home
Awards
Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best small car interior
WhatCarAwards banner - desktop
sponsored

In association with MotorEasy

Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best small car interior

Despite the fashion for SUVs, the traditional small car remains the most popular type on the road, with the best brilliant all-rounders that offer excellent value for money...

Best small car interior

Mini 3dr Cooper (Exclusive Pack)

COTY 2024 logo with Motoreasy
Read review
Mini driving front

When you decide that your marble-clad mansion is too big, downsizing needn’t mean a lifetime surrounded by chipboard. Likewise, the Mini Cooper proves that small doesn’t have to mean built down to a cost.

In fact, even if you’re trading down from a big, posh BMW, you’ll be delighted by the Mini’s interior appointments; Mini is, after all, a division of the premium German brand. 

Mini hatchback interior

It’s fair to say that the Mini’s indulgent interior, with its rich materials and delightful retro details, is its trump card; many small car rivals – including the Renault Clio – beat it on practicality, economy and safety. It’s not disgraceful in any of these areas, though, and even the entry-level 1.5-litre engine – our pick – makes the Mini perky to drive.

Another Mini plus is that its fashionable image means you won’t struggle for a buyer when it’s time to part ways. No, it’s not cheap, but it fits with the champagne lifestyle better than any other.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

See all of our Car of the Year 2024 winners >>

Car of the Year

Category winners

Small Car of the Year
Renault Clio with COTY 2024 logo
Family Car of the Year
Toyota Corolla with COTY 2024 logo
Hot Hatch of the Year
Mercedes-AMG A45 with COTY 2024 logo
Small SUV of the Year
Lexus LBX with COTY 2024 logo
Family SUV of the Year
Kia Sportage with COTY 2024 logo
Plug-in Hybrid of the Year
Mazda MX-30 R-EV with COTY 2024 logo
Small Electric Car of the Year
MG 4 EV with COTY 2024 logo
Small Electric SUV of the Year
Smart #1 with COTY 2024 logo
Family Electric SUV of the Year
Kia EV6 with COTY 2024 logo
Executive Car of the Year
Tesla Model 3 with COTY 2024 logo
Estate Car of the Year
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports with COTY 2024 logo
7-Seater of the Year
Land Rover Defender with COTY 2024 logo
Luxury Car of the Year
BMW X7 with COTY 2024 logo
Coupé/Convertible of the Year
BMW 4 Series with COTY 2024 logo
Sports SUV of the Year
Ford Puma ST with COTY 2024 logo
Sports Car of the Year
Porsche Cayman GTS with COTY 2024 logo
Performance Car of the Year
BMW M3 Touring with COTY 2024 logo
Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO